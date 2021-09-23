CHRONICLE. December 7, 1921. (Uncle Gib note: About now a lot of people begin to think about the upcoming Christmas holiday and finding things on sale. Here’s an article almost a hundred years ago that might help you consider truly helping someone else.)
STATE ORPHAN’S HOME APPEAL TO SCHOOL CHILDREN. Urged to Help Raise Funds to Help This very Worthy institution. To the School Children of Cumberland County—last year and the year before we sent letters to your teachers, asking that they tell you about the little homeless orphan boys and girls at the Tennessee Children’s Home in Nashville, and how much we needed your help in raising money to provide them with good, wholesome food for which many of them almost starved before they were sent to us, and warm winter clothing which many of them never had before, and to help find them each a home and a good mother and father to love and cherish them as your mothers and fathers love and cherish you.
The response to this appeal was wonderful and, thorough the help of the school children and other friends we have been able, during the last year, to actually find homes for two hundred and thirty little homeless boys and girls and to help many other in various ways.
This year we are going to make our Christmas appeal to you through the newspaper because we felt that in this way a still larger number of people will hear of our needs and will help us to meet them, but we want each of you to feel that this appeal is to you PERSONALLY and we want you to take this up with your classmates, with your Sunday school, with your fathers and mothers and all your friends and to raise all the money you can and send it to the Tennessee Children’s Home Society, 901 Acklen Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee. (Uncle Gib note: Of course this is a long gone facility, but many of you, through your own churches, have facilities that need your help.)
We want you also to help us find good homes for ten little boys and twelve little girls from two to nine years of age, and for seventeen little babies from one to ten months of age now in the Receiving Home.
As you, in your own comfortable homes with your own good mothers and fathers plan for the coming Christmas and Santa Claus, will you not think of these little children who have none of these blessing sand help find homes and mothers and father for them? And will you not raise ALL THE MONEY you can to help us care for and find homes for all the other homeless little boys and girls who will come to us during all next year?
We are depending upon you and we know you will help all you can, for we are sure you have read that “It is not the will of your Father that one of these little ones should perish.” Your friend, Mrs. Claude D. Sullivan, Superintendent.
SOME INFORMATION. (From Editor) More than 800 orphan children placed in family home for adoption during the seven years of its existence. It is the only home-finding agency in the state. Licensed by state, state supervision and partly supported by the state. Each county can enter one child each year for each five thousand population. The state makes an appropriation of $75 for each child.
All children are placed on trial and great care is exercised to see that the proposed home is a good and moral one. The trial period is from three to twelve month. Cash receipts from state for year ending May 1, 1921, $15,375; other sources $20,527. Much more needed. Last year 272 children were cared for; 18 sets of brothers and sisters placed without separation.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
