CHRONICLE. October 13, 1920. TEN DOLLARS REWARD. One red sow, about nine years old, weight about 900 or 1,000 pounds, large horns turned back, slit in one ear, has calf about four weeks old. Last seen near Flat Rock. Ten Dollars reward will be paid to anyone taking her up and notifying me; will also pay feed bill. W. W. LANE, Clifty, TN, care of Ransom-Benedict Co.
FOR SALE. One-ton Hudson truck. See B. H. West. WANTED—Young ladies between 17 and 40 to enter training for nurses. We prepare them for professional nursing and public health nurses and pay them while taking the course. Apply to Superintendent City Hospital. Nashville, TN. W. F. Fessy, Supt.
Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Johnson and little daughter and Mrs. F H. Washburn drove to Chattanooga Friday and returned Monday.
Indications are that there will be a large percent of soft corn this season because of so much of it being down. The crop is large and the price will be far less than for some years past.
If that watch is not running right bring it to Bishop and he will have it put in good running order and you can pay the bill when it is fixed.
John Q. Burnett has sold his residence property to J. H. Findlay and has bought the 50 acre farm of C. G. Black two miles north of town. Mr. Burnett expects to move in a few days.
Fred McCartt is on a deal for the J. E. Converse property on Prospect Hill. It is at present occupied by L. E. Burnett and family and as houses are almost unobtainable, Mr. Burnett is not likely to vacate the property before November 1. (Uncle Gib note: seems we’re having a kind of housing shortage right now. If you’re not prepared to leave your home and already have another procured, you better not list it for sale right now or you will be the one who is homeless.)
Jonas Snodgrass and Carlysle Tollett were home from Lebanon for the weekend. They are students at Cumberland University this year.
FOR SALE; Second hand, one horse wagon. Enquire of Hayden Ford. FOR SALE: Ford car, 1920 model a bargain. Enquire Bandy and Walker. (Uncle Gib note: if you’re looking for a new Ford car, or for that matter other brands of vehicles, you may be out of luck, we’re told inventories are low on some.)
Vitales Hembree, of Walling, White County, arrived the first of the week to take the place of D. P. Coffee, who had been acting as manager of the Gainsboro Telephone exchange here. Mr. Coffee and family left for Watertown Sunday.
H. E. Beadle and wife came over from Crawford for a week end visit with relatives and friends. Mr. Beadle returned Monday but Mrs. Beadle remained for a longer visit.
Will Dunbar arrived from Texas last week for a visit with his mother. He has been working in the Texas oil fields for abut a year. His many friends were glad to meet him and see him looking so hearty and well.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
