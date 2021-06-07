CHRONICLE. April 28, 1920. AMERICAN LEGION. A movement is on foot to organize a post of the American Legion at Crossville.
It has been a matter of much surprise that a post has not been established here long ago since Cumberland County enjoys the proud distinction of being one of the three counties in Tennessee that furnished its first quota for the first call without the draft.
Roy Jackson, who has been a member of Monterey post for some time, is taking an active interest in the movement. All ex-soldiers who wish to become members of a post of the American Legion at Crossville should see Mr. Jackson at his store and give him their names.
We take the following from the literature of the Legion to show what the organization stands for: “the American Legion is an organization of the American veterans of the great World War. It is non-partisan, non-political, non-sectarian. No distinction of rank nor discrimination between overseas service and American service. All veterans who served honorable between April 6, 1917, and November 11, 1918, are eligible.”
We fought together, for God and country; we associate ourselves for the following purposes: “To uphold the Constitution of the United States of America; to maintain law and order; to foster and perpetuate a one hundred percent Americanism; to preserve the memories and incidents of our association in the great War; to inculcate a sense of individual obligation to the community, state and nation; to combat the autocracy of both classes and the masses; to safeguard and transmit to posterity the principles of justice, freedom and democracy; to consecrate and sanctify our comradeship by our devotion to mutual helpfulness.”
Could anything be grander, nobler or better or more to be desired by every true, red-blooded American? It now seems almost certain that Congress will pass legislation at an early date for compensating the ex-soldiers in a monetary as well as other ways, for their devotion and the many sacrifices they made.
The establishment of a post of the American Legion here will very mutually assist every ex-soldier and sailor in having his claim more promptly handled than it is otherwise likely to be, and at the same time insure his receiving what is justly his due.
It would not only be a source of much regret but an actual disgrace to our town and county for this movement to fail, and we feel confident it will be carried to a happy conclusion in a hearty and energetic manner.
If every ex-soldier and sailor could only realize with what confidence and deep expectancy the nation, and every community, looks to the American Legion to stand for and earnestly support every movement that means true Americanism and good citizenship, we feel confident that there would not be a single ex-soldier or sailor in the country who would not hasten to become a member of that patriotic organization, the American Legion.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.