Dear Uncle Gib reader, though last week was supposed to be the end for our glimpse at William Cooper of Mayland, another news article was found that is too interesting to leave out of his story. It was thought that the name “Lake Welfare” was a kind of strange name for the lake, but this article explains just where the name came from.
Nashville—LAND FOR COLONIZATION. Welfare Company Purchases 10,000 Acres in Cumberland County. According to the statement of Mr. Rutledge Smith, industrial agent of the Tennessee Central railroad, a deal has just been consummated for a great colonization work.
Mr. Smith announced that the Welfare Company, a South Dakota corporation, with offices in Chicago, has purchased of Major William Cooper, of Mayland, Cumberland County, more than 10,000 acres of land, the purpose being to establish an ideal Masonic community.
The purpose is to have a lake of 300 acres, a beautiful park and other adornments for an ideal home location. The company will retain about 1,200 acres around the park for its own purposes, principally for scientific fruit growing and the growing of flowers.
Well, as we know now, this never did come to fruition; however, the Camp Nakanawa has served young women well for over one hundred years.
CHRONICLE CENTENNIAL EDITION. THE FIRST AIRPLANE CAME TO CROSSVILLE. A photo was shown in this issue of the Chronicle of the first airplane to come to Crossville in about November 1919. There are six men standing in front of the bi-plane. They are identified left to right as Sam Hyder, “Uncle” Joe Davis, Bryan Wheeler, Tom Irish, Lt. Underhill, pilot, and an assistant to the pilot, unidentified, extreme right The plane came here from Mineola Field, Long Island, and was an OX-5 Curtiss, a surplus World War I flying “Jenny.”
The pilot and his assistant were here on a barnstorming tour and took passengers on flights over the Crossville area for $10 each. Among those brave enough to go aloft were Mrs. M. F. Reed and Miss Viola Frisby (a sister of Mr. and Mrs. Carroll Elmore). These ladies were first, or among the first, women to take an airplane ride in Cumberland County. Also, Richard Brady Sr. couldn’t fly enough, and went up almost every day the plane stayed here.
After World War I many of the Curtiss Jenny planes were sold, brand new, still in the crates, at a cost of about $400. Lt. Underhill, pilot-owner, himself a veteran, married a local girl, Trese Chambers, niece of Mrs. Joseph B. Johnson. At that time, she was in nurse school at Nashville. (Information gathered by Mr. John Dooley from persons who were there. Photo courtesy Mrs. M. F. Reed.) Note: Wire rigging holding plane’s wings, skids on wing tips and wheels.
