CHRONICLE. February 23, 1916. SOME GOOD THINGS TO BAKE. Buttermilk in Spice Cake Improves the Flavor—May Also Be Used in Making Gingerbread. For doughnuts have ready a scant cupful of sugar, one egg, a pinch of salt, a cupful of milk, two cupfuls of flour, two teaspoonfuls of baking powder and a piece of butter the size of a butternut or three tablespoonfuls of melted butter. Stir together in the usual way and turn the mass out on to a mixing board. Then roll out, adding flour to prevent the mass from sticking to the board.
A very nice spice cake is made with buttermilk. The buttermilk seems to impart tenderness as well as richness to the cake. Cream one cupful of sugar and scant half cupful of butter. Add a cupful of buttermilk and stir the mixture into two cupfuls of flour sifted with a teaspoonful of soda, half a teaspoonful of cloves and half a grated nutmeg. When taking the cake from the oven after baking set the tins containing it into cold water and let it stand until the cake is cold.
Buttermilk can also be used to advantage in gingerbread. Use a cupful of molasses, a third of a cupful of melted butter, a cupful of buttermilk, an egg, a teaspoonful of soda dissolved in hot water, a teaspoonful of ginger, two and a half cupfuls of flour and a little salt. Mix well and bake.
If there is sour milk on hand it will make a delicious loaf cake. Cream a scant half cupful of butter with one and a half cupfuls of powdered sugar. Add two beaten eggs and half a cupful of sour milk. Stir in a half cupful of grated chocolate that has been dissolved in half a cupful of boiling water and allowed to cool. Flavor with a teaspoonful of vanilla and stir the whole into one and three quarter cupfuls of flour sifted with a teaspoonful of soda. Bake in a loaf tin in a moderate oven.
WAY OF IRONING TABLECLOTH. Writer of Experience Described Method Which She Believes to Be the Best to Follow. A tablecloth should be pulled into shape before being ironed. After it is pulled into shape, fold it together lengthwise through the middle, so that the wrong side will be outside.
Then turn back the edges of each side so that the cloth is in four long folds, each fold of the same width. The outer fold will now be right side out. Iron these two outer folds, then turn them inside and iron the two inner folds that are now outside and are the right side of the tablecloth.
When the four folds are thus finished the long length can be doubled back and forward the desired width, but the crosswise folds should not be ironed in.
Papers can be placed where the tablecloth hangs over on the floor from the ironing board. A little practice will soon make you perfect. The old fashioned way was to first iron a tablecloth on the wrong side, but the tablecloths coming under my observation that look best are ironed in the manner above described. Eunice Haskins in “Independent Farmer” magazine.
Uncle Gib note: My mother had the perfect solution to ironing her tablecloths. She sent them to the dry-cleaners! Hope you cooks and tablecloth ironers had fun with this from the Chronicle.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
