CHRONICLE. February 23, 1916. WORLD’S LARGEST TELESCOPE. Los Angeles, CA. Preparations were made recently to freight up the steep trail of Mount Wilson, a huge sectional telescope tube which, with the largest lens in the world, will be installed at the Carnegie Solar Observatory.
The tube arrived here from New York. Its sections, which with their cases, weigh 47,250 pounds, were refused by railroads for shipment because they were too wide for flat cars and too high to go through some transcontinental tunnels, so they came by steamer around the Horn.
Work on the lens, which weighs four and a half tons, has been in progress several years. It will be completed next year.
An in-depth history of the telescope and the Mount Wilson Observatory may be found on Carnegie Science/Observatories, and brief excerpts that pertain to the Chronicle news article will be included here.
George Ellery Hale, of Chicago, inventor of the spectroheliograph, discoverer of solar magnetism, and a founder of modern astrophysics, obtained support in 1904, from the Carnegie Institution of Washington State to found Mount Wilson Solar Observatory. The first telescope was a 60-inch telescope followed by the 100-inch Hooker telescope, largest in the world when it was constructed.
After more than five years of grinding and polishing, in 1916, the huge mirror was ready. Its specifications were impressive; almost 101 inches across, 12 inches thick at the edge, weighing almost 9,000 pounds. The shape of the mirror was what it was supposed to be and was created for the first time almost entirely by using a carefully monitored grinding machine. Less than 20 hours of the final figuring had been done by hand.
When the mirror made the trip to Mount Wilson on July 1, 1917, the top of the container rose 14 feet above the dirt road while on the truck. The truck was accompanied by almost 200 men as it navigated the many switchbacks. (Uncle Gib note: this made me think of the trip to Hanging Limb or down to the Greenberry Wilson Farm, and other old switchback roads in Tennessee.) They were also on the look-out because a caller the day before the move had threatened to blow up the mirror while it was on the mountain.
This telescope fulfilled it purpose transforming astronomy and astrophysics when used by such astronomers as Hubble to map the universe. Greater advances have continued to come into discovery through the years but the accomplishments of the early pioneers at the Mount Wilson Observatory led the way.
At the present time Mount Wilson Observatory is closed due to the pandemic. All tours, events, and telescope viewing have been suspended. Due to the Bobcat fire, September 2020, which burned a total of 115,796 aces, a large portion of the Angeles National Forest is closed, including all trails to Mount Wilson.
Perhaps this article reminds you of an earlier Uncle Gib series including information on Laban Lacy Rice, former president of Cumberland University and promoter of Camp Nakanawa, who built Rice Observatory at Cumberland University in Lebanon. Tennessee. The building was demolished in the 1990s, and nobody seems to know what happened to the telescopes.
