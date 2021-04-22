CHRONICLE April 12, 1916. HIGHWAY WORK BEGUN. Article conclusion. Members of the commission appeared before the county court Monday and explained their attitude and the course pursued met with the hearty approval of the court and all who heard what they had to say.
That our people are wanting the roads very much there can be no question. It is now evident that the surest way and the quickest is for our people to lend all possible aid to the commission in the matter of rights-of-way and all other things that will tend to forward the work.
To demand pay for rights-of-way, for any timber used, however small, and to assume the attitude of getting every cent possible out of the commission for such service is rendered, will only tend to retard the work and it may result in causing the road to be built in some other way than by your farm.
Aid, encouragement and a generous spirit on the part of everyone will be the best and will result in the largest number of miles of road for the money expended, and that is what the public generally most desires.
It was made very plain by the commission that the question of expense is one that will receive the most careful scrutiny and is to be one of the main features of the work that is to be kept down to the minimum.
The commission feels, and rightly too, that in the final outcome the people will approve more generally of their course if they exercise extreme caution in expenditure than if they should do some wasteful things as the result of undue haste in construction work.
One of the most encouraging things in connection with the whole matter is: Every dollar that is spent will be used with the eye single to the best interests of the county and if any person thinks there is an opening for graft or extortion in any way they are doomed to disappointment. It will be a mighty smooth schemer who lays hands on a dollar of that $200,000 that he is not justly entitled to have for service rendered.
NOTES FROM TOWN: S. W. Potter was in town Monday from Peavine. He has a large logging contract for the Cumberland Lumber Company, which he has about completed.
Sam Hyder, home at Creston, wife and three children, while working for the T. C. railroad fell from a running hand car last week and severely injured his right leg and knee. He was brought to town Monday and the wound was dressed by Dr. V. L. Lewis. The injured man is now at the home of Jud Burkhart here in town. The wound is of such a nature that it will be some weeks before he will be fully recovered.
W. J. Hodges, J. Q. Burnett and A. B. Wyatt have recently purchased the timber on a 1,100-acre tract of land lying in the Isoline neighborhood. The tract is known as the Childs lands, and it contains much valuable timber that will be marketed at once. First all timber suitable for staves will be removed and the rough staves shipped here to be worked by John Q. Butrnett & Son.
After the stave timber is removed work will commence on the tie timber. It may be that both will be worked at one time to some extent. It will require several months to work the tract and will furnish employment for several hands.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
