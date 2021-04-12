Roads have always been a topic of much discussion through Cumberland County. As late as the 1920s the roads were all in a deplorable condition. Dr. Wharton told in her book, “Dr. Woman of the Cumberlands,” that the roads were so bad she would drive as far as possible to make a sick call, and then would have to leave the vehicle where the road had washed out, and walk on to the home. In some cases she could only get to a location on horseback. This article discusses some of the pitfalls of trying to do something about the roads in the county prior to the Bristol-Memphis highway project.
CHRONICLE. April 12, 1916. HIGHWAY WORK BEGUN. C. E. Keyes With Small Force of Men Commenced the Preliminary Survey Monday. The actual work of locating the Dixie Short Route was commenced Monday when C. E. Keyes with a force of four or five men started the preliminary location running north towards the Fentress County line There will be more than one line surveyed before the final location is determined upon. One line will go via Creston.
It is the purpose of the Highway Commission to do at least a few miles of the construction work with teams and tools under the general direction of C. W. Bell as superintendent. Just how much of such work the commission will do they do not know, but will do so much as they feel will be necessary for them to get a better understanding of the work than they or any of our people can now possibly have.
In other words, it is experimental for the purpose of learning so that in the event they find it necessary later to let contracts for certain portions of the work—or for all of it for that matter—they will be prepared to know actual cost of the various kinds of construction, cost of moving dirt, rock, clearing right-of-way and all possible details that they can reasonably be expected to learn from actual experience. Their purpose in doing this is to enable them to know when a fair or unreasonable price is asked by future contractors, should there be any.
The commission also expects to be influenced to some extent in location by what aid the people of the various neighborhoods will contribute to the work.
Naturally there has been some impatience on the part of the public because the commission did not move more rapidly with the work. The commission have been aware that their progress has been slow, but they preferred to move slowly rather than to undertake things in which they were uninformed and have been for many weeks giving much careful study and consideration to a multitude of offers, suggestions and propositions and have finally decided upon the plan of actually doing a small portion of the work for such information as it will furnish them.
No contracts have been let, no persons have been employed for any definite time other than from day to day as the commission shall see fit to keep them employed.
Conclusion next week.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
