CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE April 5, 1916, a little “this and that.” J. E. Taylor has purchased the interest of his brother, G. A. Taylor, in the meat shop that has been run under the form of Taylor Brothers so long. Mr. Taylor is a competent man in the business, keeps a very neat meat market and doubtless will make the business a pronounced success. At present Mr. G. A. Taylor has not decided what business he will engage in.
Seed potatoes for sale. Pure stock Green Mountains. One dollar a bushel at my farm. O. H. Overdell. For Sale—One fine pure breed Berkshire boar, fine individual, eligible to register and should be at the head of some farmer’s or breeder’s herd. Also seven Berkshire shoats. Address G. G. Kester, Farm Manager, Grandview, Tenn.
Gasoline for sale at the Chronicle office. If you have a fat pig to sell see J. E. Taylor, successor to Taylor Bros. We handle the International Harvester Company line of Deering tillage implements; we also handle repairs for the Deering line. Bilbrey & Phillips Hardware Company.
A recent letter from Fred Hubbard apprizes us that he has returned from Florida for the summer and is making his home in Knoxville. General J. R. Mitchell left Monday for Carthage where he will look after the interests of the people in criminal court before Judge Gardenhire. Judge C. E. Snodgrass left Monday for Cookeville, where he will hold circuit court for the second week.
The Mayland Monument and Marble Company, Mayland, Tennessee, is prepared for a large output of Royal Beauties. This year’s designs cannot be surpassed. Barber work, cleaning and pressing. If our work pleases you, tell your friend; if it does not, tell us, we want to please you. Bandy Barber Shop.
Mrs. Florence Ewell Atkins, national organizer and lecturer Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, Nashville will lecture at the M. E. church, south, April 12 and 13, at 7:30 p.m. and at Crab Orchard, at M. E. church, south, April 14, 7:30 p.m. Mrs. Atkins comes very highly recommended and is a very entertaining talker. The press of the country accords her much ability, magnetism and force coupled with unusually pleasing address. You should not fail to hear her. The Art Circle will meet with Mrs. M. F. Reed this week.
Dr. E. W. Mitchell arrived home Sunday morning from Chicago, where he has been for some weeks taking a postgraduate course in medicine. He is planning to fit up an operating room in the apartments over the post office where he will be prepared to more successfully do surgical work than it has been possible for him to do in his office for want of room. Carlisle Tollett left Saturday night for Chattanooga to continue his work in a business college there.
The new steel bridge for Daddy’s Creek, at Sutton ford, was unloaded Saturday and will be hauled there and put up this week. The bridge will cost $1,225 complete.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.