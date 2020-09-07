CENTENNIAL CHRONICLE. OLDEST RESIDENT CONTEST BRINGS INTERESTING TIE. Back in 1915, the CHRONICLE conducted a contest to find the oldest person who had lived in this county the longest. The award was to be a lifetime subscription to the CHRONICLE. The results of the contest brought a tie between, Mrs. Caroline Driver Tucker, living at what was known as Erasmus, and Mrs. Zilpha Wyatt Flynn, in what is still known as the Lantana Community (Now Flynn’s Cove). The letters from these two ladies are herewith produced in their entirety.
OLD RESIDENT LETTER. (From Crossville Chronicle, May 26, 1915.) Erasmus, TN, May 23, 1915 Editor Chronicle: As I hear you want the old folks to write you a letter I thought I would write and tell you I have been here several days myself.
I am the oldest daughter of Burl and Lizzie Driver. I was born in the year 1830—85 years ago. My parents came to this neighborhood from North Carolina. This was then White county. I lived with my parents until I married Elijah G. Tucker, who also came from North Carolina.
We settled at what is now known as the old Driver place, one mile south of Erasmus. Our nearest neighbor was George Patton, one mile away; the next was three miles. They were Sam Thomas, Grancer Scarbrough, Rebecca Flynn, some others.
I have in these 85 years seen many great changes, for instance in the mail service. We had to send twenty miles for our mail and pay 10 cents to get a letter out of the post office. Now two cents will carry a letter from your door thousands of miles.
Our nearest store was Sparta, twenty miles away, but we didn’t need many stores for we neither had much to sell or anything to buy with. We made our cloth from flax, toe and cotton. We couldn’t have any sheep on account of the wolves; the woods was full of them, we could hear them most any time.
There were no schools or churches in this country in my young days, I have lived in this county all of my life of 85 years; have never been over 40 miles from where I was born. I was 75 years old before I saw a railroad and I have my first ride yet to take on a train.
After I was married I had born six children, of which four are now living; S.A., L.F. and E.L. Tucker and Mrs. R.G. Lewis. The others, a boy and a girl, having died in middle age. I also have 41 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Since the death of my husband which occurred twenty-nine years ago, I have lived with my children around the old home place. I have always enjoyed good health and do yet, I still make a few yards of cloth occasionally; made a nice piece last winter on the old-fashioned loom. I enjoy good hearing and good eyesight; can thread a needle as good as anybody. Mrs. Carolina Tucker
Mrs. Tucker has certainly told a very interesting story in a clear and concise way. We feel sure there are many Chronicle readers who will enjoy it as much as did the editor, which makes it well worth publishing. Hope there are many other old people over this county who will imitate the example of Mrs. Tucker and give us a letter. Editor. Chronicle
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.