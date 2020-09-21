CENTENNIAL CHRONICLE, Article from Chronicle May 26, 1915, continued. Mr. Flynn took an active part as pilot and scout, for the Union army, through the mountains of East Tennessee and experienced many narrow escapes from death. He was known throughout the mountain country as the “Red Fox” on account of his skill as a woodsman and his ability to dodge the enemy.
On one occasion he was carrying a dispatch from Col. Palmer, of the 11th Ohio regiment, who was stationed at Cedar Grove, in Sequatchie valley, to Col. Stokes, of the 5th Tennessee cavalry, who was stationed at Sparta, Tennessee. On account of the perilous nature of the errand, Col. Palmer proposed to furnish him an escort, but Flynn, knowing the mountain country and the location of his destination, refused the escort and started out on foot with the message in his pocket.
He made the long journey without incident until he was within a few miles of Sparta and thinking he was safely inside of Col. Stokes outpost, left the woods and took the main road for Sparta, but had proceeded but a short distance when he met a squad of rebel guerrillas squarely in the road. At the point where they met, was on a steep mountainside at a sharp curve in the road. To his left was the steep mountainside, to his right was a strip of woos about 40 yards wide, beyond which was a large cornfield surrounded by a heavy staked fence.
The field was filled with dry stalks, as it was late fall. When he saw that he was surrounded by the enemy, he knew that his life depended only on quick thought, and if possible, quicker movement. As they questioned him concerning his mission and the papers which he carried, he knew that it would be instant death the moment they discovered his dispatch, and at a moment when he thought all their eyes were turned from him, he made a dash under one of the horses necks and made a break through the narrow strip of woods for the cornfield, which extended down a long slope to the foot of a mountain on the father side.
So surprised were they at his rush movement that he passed through the strip of woods and had reached the top of the fence before a single shot was fired at him, but at that moment there came a volley of shots, but he did not turn to see which ones were doing the shooting, but jumped from the fence into the stalk field and made a break for the woods on the farther side of the field. Many shots were fired at him as he ran through the stalks, one one of which touched his clothes. He reached the other side of the field and woods in safety.
More to come.
