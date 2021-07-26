CHRONICLE. March 24, 1915. THE KITCHEN CORNER By “Aunt Kitty.” A box of parsley—the curly sort—grown in a kitchen window—is a thing of beauty at any season of the year and an always ready garnish for salads, cold meats and omelets. Speaking of salads, they should be found more often on our farm tables. In warm weather, especially, they are as refreshing to the eye as they are to the appetite. A little kitchen sermon might be preached right here, with this text—if food is good, it ought to look good.
Eat onions! They are a good nerve tonic as well as an aid to digestion. Also they are fond of fighting those bad cold germs, who like to build up a business in our throats and noses. If the housewife objects to “smelling up the house” she can bake them in a covered dish and their fragrance will barely pass the oven door. Cooked in this way they are less pungent, and onion-lovers can eat them and still mingle in society.
STIRRED TO COMBAT PLAGUE. Many States Have Formulated Plans to Fight Deadly Evil of Tuberculosis. Bills dealing with tuberculosis are now being considered in 32 state legislatures, according to an announcement made by the National Association for the Study and Prevention of Tuberculosis. In six states—Alabama, Arizona, California, Iowa, Tennessee and Washington—bills are being considered which call for the reporting and registration of all living cases of tuberculosis. Alabama, Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia are working for laws which will require that consumptives who refuse to observe sanitary regulations and are a menace to others may be removed and detained in hospitals.
In Alabama, Arizona, California, Illinois, Maine and Missouri, legislation permitting the establishment of county or local hospitals for tuberculosis are being discussed, and in California, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Missouri and New Hampshire state subsidies of $3 to $5 per week per patient are being asked for such institutions. A more or less complete reorganization of the state health work is sought in several states, especially Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Texas and Arizona. In Indiana and Alabama bills providing for full-time county and city health officers are being considered.
WELL WORTHY OF MEMORIAL. Proposed Honor to Johnny Appleseed Is Cordially Endorsed by Leading Eastern Newspaper. An association has been formed and incorporated at Columbus for the purpose of erecting a monument to Johnny Appleseed over his grave, at Indianapolis.
We trust that this will be done, remarks the Toledo Blade. A generation hence, Johnny Appleseed may be forgotten and the wonderful and inspiring mission to which he devoted his life. Some finicky horticulturist may sneer a the results that Johnny obtained. But we may be sure that the settlers of Ohio never sneered. To find apples growing in some valley remote from home to come upon the little clearing and the struggling fruit under the shadow of a forest must have been to the pioneers like some fragrant breath from home.
One who had been a little girl when this eccentric was in his prime said that for head covering he wore a pasteboard hat of his own making, with one broad side to it; a coat made of a coffee sack, which served him also as shirt, and a pair of ragged trousers, the gift of a settler. He never wore shoes, even when snow covered the ground. He made ‘a very unsightly object, to be sure, but never one of us children ventured to laugh.” Johnny Appleseed’s biographer in “Howe’s Historical Collection of Ohio,” says that “his bruised and bleeding feet now walk the gold-paved streets of the New Jerusalem.” Aye, and we can believe that because of Johnny Appleseed the air of heaven is sweeter with the perfume of apple blossoms.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
