CHRONICLE March 17, 1915. BLOODED CHICKENS. Mr. Plymouth Rock Puts Up Strong Argument in His Own Behalf. Editor Chronicle: I wish, through the column of your paper, to say a few words as regards the poultry situation of this county.
I notice as I go from farm to farm, from neighborhood, that most all farmers have a small flock of chickens. I further notice, in most all the places keeping poultry, that there is a variety of colors and shape, some black, some white, some red, some speckled, in other words, all kinds and blood except pure blood.
The people seem to have an idea if a fowl has feathers that is all that is required to make a success in raising poultry. Again, some of our people, and by the way, a large percent of our people, claim that the mongrel or scrub hen lays more eggs than does a full blooded hen. Now, a person that will argue such stuff is ignorant of the difference in pure blood fowls and the old mongrel. Let us admit, for the sake of argument, that the old mongrel hen does lay as many eggs as does the full blooded hen. How long should a hen be kept, that is, how many years is she profitable? Those who have made a close study, say that a hen does not, as a rule, pay for her keep after she is three years old.
Now, that being the case, the old hen is taken to the market and sold at whatever the dealer pays for her. She is sold at so much per pound. What does the mongrel hen weigh? Let us average her at about four pounds. She will bring, at 4 cents per pound, 56 cents.
Now let us take the pure blood Barred Plymouth Rock. Experience has taught us that the hens of this breed will lay as many eggs the year round as the mongrel, or the full blood Leghorn, and when she is three years old and is ready for the market, we find she will weigh from eight to ten pounds and will bring, at 14 cents per pound, from $1.20 to $1.40, a difference of about seventy cents apiece.
Then again, the young chickens of the Rock grow off much quicker, get to be frying size much sooner than does the mongrel or the game stock. At about eight weeks old the Rocks are ready for frying, weighing from two to three pounds. On the market the friers will bring at least 25 per cent more than the mongrel or the game friers, such as the Leghorns, Monorcas and other birds classed as game chickens.
Farmers and poultry raisers, I would like to organize a Barred Plymouth Rock Club in this county. Believing as I do, and knowing what other sections have done, if the farmers and poultry raisers would form this club, put their attention to it, they would realize more than two hundred percent more than they are getting now for the kind of poultry they are keeping.
If we had an organization of this kind, put our attention to it, it would not be long until we could market our poultry and eggs right here at home for more than twice the amount we are getting. As close to us as Monterey and Cookeville, they are shipping poultry in car lots, and if we could organize we could ship right from Crossville and get the highest market price for our poultry and eggs. Signed, Barred Plymouth Rock
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
