Uncle Gib thought that in the unsettled days we're having in our nation now it would be interesting to look back at how the 4th of July celebration of the birthday of our nation looked 105 years ago! It was certainly a much simpler time, but remember that World War I was looming on the horizon.
CHRONICLE, June 30, 1915. BIG CELEBRATION AT CROSSVILLE SATURDAY, JULY 3. Free Picture Show, Barbecue, Speaking, Races, Riding Contests, Fireworks at Night and a Merry Time for All; Bring Your Folks. Crossville will celebrate our national birthday in splendid style Saturday, July 3, as the Fourth comes on Sunday. There will be barbecued beef and mutton in abundance.
F.A. Loshbaugh has been engaged to barbecue the meat, which is ample assurance that it will be done in a clean, attractive and wholesome manner. Our friends from the country are urged to turn out with every member of the family and don't forget to bring a well filled basket as dinner will be eaten in the High School yard under the shade of the trees where all can be well and pleasantly served. (Uncle Gib note: This would be the yard of the Second County Courthouse where the Military Museum is located.)
There will be a free moving picture show from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. It will show President Wilson reviewing the American navy. This will be a splendid chance for every one to see what a battleship looks like and to get an idea of the size of our navy. Go to the merchants for free tickets to the show. They have them to give away.
There will be speaking on the High School grounds at 11:30 and dinner will follow at the same place. You will be able to hear the speaking and eat your dinner immediately after without traveling through the hot sun to some other point. Dinner will be served at noon.
There will be numerous premiums for the various contests, which are expected to be hotly contested in most instances. Races and Contests: Chewing contest, boys under 12, winner 50 cents in cash. Foot race, open to all. Winner will be awarded $1.00 in cash. Broad jump, open to all. Winner 50 cents in cash. Best girl rider, girls under 16, winner $1.00. Best lady rider, $1.00 in cash. Foot race for girls under 18, winner will be presented by Reed & Burnett with a $3.50 pair of slippers. Three legged race, winners given $1.00 in cash.
Prettiest baby under a year, $1.50 box of candy by W. F. Bandy. Judges; Mrs. Harry Beadle, Miss Eula Bishop and Litton Thurman. To the parents of the prettiest baby not over two years, nor under one year old, the Chronicle Publishing Company will give a year’s subscription to the Chronicle. Judges: Mrs. W. A. Reed, Mrs. M. W. West and Mrs. H. J. Dunbar.
Fireworks, 7 to 8 p.m. Splendid display of fireworks will be exhibited. PREMIUMS. Bilbrey & Phillips Hardware Company offers a $3 rocking chair to the man who brings the largest family into his store before 2 p.m. J. E. Burnett & Sons offer a sack of their best grade of flour to the person who unloads the largest wagon load of people in front of their store door before 12 o'clock. J. L. Qualls offers a good hat to the man who brings to his store the largest family of boys before 2 p.m.
