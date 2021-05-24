CHRONICLE. March 10, 1915. About Root Crops. The Carrot Is One That Would Prove Profitable Here, says Hawkeye. Editor Chronicle: I want to say a word about a root crop that should be more generally used than it is, especially in this county, as it seems to be particularly adapted to our soil. The crop in question is carrots.
They are a very healthful food for nearly all kinds of stock and also for people as well. Horses, cattle and sheep are very fond of them after they once get a taste of them. I fully believe they can be made to produce as large a crop as any root that can be named, unless it is mangels.
Last year I dug a full half bushel measure from a one-rod row. Any one can figure what that would be per acre, counting the rows two feet apart. They can be grown even closer than that and they will grow very close in the rows, but to get the largest roots they should be thinned to 2 to 4 inches apart. I often leave them a great deal thicker than that and get a good yield, but smaller roots.
A great many do not raise them because the seed is so small and fine and plants very small when they first appear. If they are planted very early in the season weeds will give a good deal of trouble and much hand weeding will have to be done, but if the ground is kept stirred and the small weeds killed until some time in June than the crop planted with a good quick-acting fertilizer in the drill, one will not have much trouble with weeds and the work can nearly all be done with cultivator and hoe. Some may think that is too late planting but with our average season that will give them plenty of time to fully mature a crop. Last year I had forgotten my row of carrots until June 20, I then planted the row, using some hen manure and a little fertilizer (12 percent phosphoric acid and 12 percent potash) in the row to give them a quick start. The row was in our truck patch and got thee or four workings with the cultivator, a hoeing or two and thinning done mostly with the hoe; there were no weeds to speak of. Soil was pretty thin.
Along in early part of the winter I wanted a mess of carrots to cook and went out and dug half a bushel basket full and was surprised at the short piece of the row it took. When I measured it I found it just one rod. The most of the row is still in the ground. They can be left all winter in the ground just where they grew if the crowns are covered with an inch or two of soil; a shallow furrow with a small turning plow will do that rapidly.
It takes only a small quantity of seed as the seeds are small and light, but it is best to sow very thick and then thin out, as the seed is cheap. It can be grown here as easily as turnip seed and in exactly the same manner. There is something in this mountain soil that seems exactly suited to the growth of carrots as they grow very luxuriantly if given a fair chance.
I hope all the farmers of the county will try at least a small patch this year and I think they will be greatly pleased with them. Then try eating some of them for they are fine in soups and just plain boiled with butter on them or boiled and then fried; they make as fine pies as pumpkins, made in exactly the same way. Don’t forget to give your horses a taste of them raw, or the old cow or an ole ewe with lamb, if the dogs have left you any of the latter. Yours for better farming. Hawkeye.
Note: Did anybody else notice the words, “hoe” and “hand weeding” and “tiny, small and fine seeds?”
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.