CHRONICLE. March 24, 1915. This week we have a front page reply to last week’s article on the Barred Plymouth Rock chicken. SLIGHTLY OVERDRAWN. This Is What Mrs. J. E. Taylor Thinks of “Barred Plymouth Rock’s” Statement.
Replying to “Barred Plymouth Rock:” The writer was correct when he said: “Get a thoroughbred chicken.” For the mongrel chicken is to the thoroughbred what the razorback hog is to the thoroughbred.
I am sure the writer will agree with me that he made a slight mistake when he stated that an 8-week-old chicken, for the Barred Plymouth Rock, could be made to weigh from 2 to 3 pounds.
I have and am now having experience with raising Barred Plymouth Rock broilers and fryers and have quite a number seven weeks old today that will weigh from three-quarters to one pound and they are as good or better than the average, have had the best of treatment. At eight weeks expect them to reach one pound, at twelve weeks expect them to reach l l/2 to 2 pounds, which will be large enough for market.
It is also an exception and not the rule for a B. P. R. hen to weigh ten pounds. The average weight given for B. P. R. hens is 7 pounds and cocks 9 pounds.
As to laying qualities: The mongrel lays a few eggs in the spring and summer and no one cares enough for the mongrel hen to trap-nest her and breed her for an egg record. The thoroughbred hen is trap-nested and culled and only the ones with best records are kept for breeding purposes.
Only a few years ago the 200-egg hen was talked of, now the 300-egg hen is in sight. We would like to know who, in Cumberland County, has a mongrel hen that began laying last September and is still laying and has not become broody yet. That is what the best type of B. P. R. is doing for me.
To have a flock of good layers means to cull your flock each year and keep only the best layers and introduce new blood into your flock each year. This is the only way to have and keep a good, laying flock.
I want to urge the Cumberland County farmer not to give the mongrel hen room on your roost another season, but select, at once, some good, thoroughbred chicken and start right. Have them ready for our big fair next fall. Yours for better chickens, Mrs. J. E. Taylor
OK, Uncle Gib readers, you know all this chicken laying stuff made me wonder — what is the most eggs laid by one chicken? Your trivia fact for the day: The Guinness World Record is currently recorded as follows: “The highest authenticated rate of egg-laying is 371 in 364 days, laid by a White Leghorn (#2988) in an official test conducted by Prof. Harold V. Biellier ending on Aug. 29, 1979, at the College of Agriculture, University of Missouri, USA.” So, as Mrs. Taylor said, the 300-egg hen is a recorded reality.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
