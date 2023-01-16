CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. April 23, 1914. To end our foray into “this ‘n that” for now. CHARMING TEA JACKET. Model That Is Not At All Difficult To Copy. Almost Any Material Will Serve, Though Washing Variety is Preferable — Matinee Cap May Be Worn With it.
Here’s a charming little sacque tea or dressing jacket which is very easy to make. This is cut full in a cape-like manner, the armholes being made by merely catching the hem of the garment under the arms.
This might be made of any material on hand of the washing variety preferred. It would be delightful in heavy broderie Anglasie of an open pattern, lined with pale blue or pink silk with a kilting of the silk to border the edge.
In a patterned fussore or flowered washing silk it would look equally well, or even in some warmer material, as cashmere, on which a pattern might be worked, it would be serviceable and attractive.
The frilling should be in the same shade as the predominant color in the pattern, or if in white, the same as the contrasting lining.
Worn with the jacket is a charming little cap in embroidery and lace, finished with satin ribbon.
These little caps, made in the filmiest of lace, net or embroidery, are becoming more and more popular, and once their uses are appreciated, this is easily understood.
For hotel wear they are almost indispensable, where the early cup of tea or breakfast is brought into the bedroom, before the hair is dressed. The cap is simply slipped on the head and covers a multitude of sins in the way of uncoiffed tresses.
It is, incidentally, most dainty and becoming and quite easily manufactured at home. One is apt to regard such et ceteras as superfluous, but the really dainty and artistic woman will readily seize the opportunity of looking her best at the most trying moments of the day, by such accessories as are within her means.
To our list of boudoir requirements, therefore, we must certainly add the boudoir cap, for it has so well proved that its charms are permanent and that it means to stay.
FREAK HATS ARE BANISHED. New Styles Show Designs Really Likable and Wearable, Though Much Depends on Adjustment. There is a certain reasonableness in the new hats which at once strikes the customer. The freakish styles have been banished, and in their places there is an array of really likable and wearable hats. These hats sit squarely on the head, and one can see a friend a few yards distant, instead of being compelled to peep under a brim which completely envelops the wearer.
The hair is permitted to show itself, and thus add a softening frame to the face, and the crown of the hat is directly over the crown of the head. The wearer gives to the hat the little individual touches, as she adjusts it. There are women who can make almost any hat becoming by the way they wear it, while other women never seem to place the hat the right angle.
This knack of adjusting a hat is born in some women, while others must acquire it, but it is well worth striving for, even if the results always look studied. Tit is particularly to be desired this season, for the style of many of the new hats depends largely on the angle at which they are adjusted.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
