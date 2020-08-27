CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. April 9, 1913. The obituary for William Cooper mentions his daughter, Miss Pattie Cooper, among his survivors. An interesting article was located regarding her wedding.
NASHVILLE TENNESSEAN. June 11, 1913. The wedding is only two months after the death of her father, but had probably been planned for some time. The article is abbreviated here, leaving out the food and lengthy list of guests. PRETTY WEDDING AT MAYLAND. Mayland, TN, June 10 (Special). At the home of the bride's mother, Mrs. William Cooper, the marriage of Miss Pattie Ware Cooper and Mr. Burnet Rhoades of Chattanooga was solemnized today at high noon in the presence of a few special friends and immediate relatives. A large number of house guests were present, and the past few days have been spent in delightful festivities. Sunday afternoon a boating party was given on Welfare Lake, one of the show places of this section, and a fish fry had on the shore. Last evening Mrs. Cooper gave an elaborate dinner followed by an informal reception, and Dr. and Mrs. Allison (her sister, Lyla) complimented the house guests with a breakfast this morning.
“Whithall,” the beautiful mountain home, was ornamented with mountain laurel, ferns and ivy, the stairway, down which came the bride with her brother, Dr. Robert W. Cooper, was a bower of pink and white laurel, and an impromptu altar of green and white had been erected in front of the old-time fire place. At the altar the bride was met by the groom and his best man, Elliot Wood, of Quebec, and in a few short impressive words Judge C. E. Snodgrass of Crossville pronounced them man and wife. Mr. and Mrs. Rhoades left on the eastbound train for Cincinnati, and after ten days will be at home in Paris, KY, where the groom is connected with the Southern railroad.
Before this epistle is ended with the burial locations of several members of this William Cooper family, here is the pertinent reason for researching the life of William Cooper, a citizen of Cumberland County more than 100 years ago. What is the legacy he left behind that has been enjoyed by thousands in the past hundred years?
Dr. Laban Lacy Rice, the 11th president of Cumberland University, who lived to the age of 102, purchased 1,000 acres from the William Cooper family estate and established Camp Nakanawa around a made lake. This is the very lake that William Cooper built. The lake was originally named “Lake Welfare,” and was also known as, “Cooper’s Lake” and “Mountain Lake.” It is known by another name today, it is, “Lake Aloaloa.” Yes, the lake that William Cooper built and completed in 1913, shortly before his death, is the lake on which Dr. Rice established Camp Nakanawa in 1920, and his daughter, Anne Rice O’Neil, later established the Junior Camp.
William Cooper, and other family members are buried in the Mayland Baptist Church Cemetery including his wife, Marcus Goddard Cooper, who died 1922, William’s daughter, Patty Cooper Rhoades, and her husband, Burnet, and their daughter, Margaret Rhoades McMahan; and William’s daughter, Lyla Cooper Allison; also Betty Jane, John Robert, and John R. Cooper.
William Cooper’s maternal grandmother, Mary Moat; his mother, Margaret Moat Cooper Goldston; her second husband, John Goldston, William’s step-brother, Wiley L. Goldston, and his wife, Ova Eanes Goldston are all buried in the Greenwood Cemetery in Doyle, White County. William’s first wife, Mary Jane Witt Cooper and their eight year old daughter, Maggie L., are buried in the Witt Cemetery in Quebeck, White County. His second wife, Amanda Sparkman Cooper died at her home in Cooper Station, White County, and is buried in the Jericho Cemetery Quebeck.
This completes our saga of William Cooper, his life, family, and legacy.
