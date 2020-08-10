CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. Wednesday, April 9, 1913. Mayland. William Cooper obituary continued. After returning to this country from Ireland, his mother was married to a Mr. Goldston, of which union he has a half-brother, Wily Goldston, of Quebeck, TN. Maj. Cooper was a carpenter of note some of his work as early as 1861 still stands in White County. In 1879 he quit the carpentry and began the business of saw milling which he followed till 1890 when he came to this county and began dealing in real estate at which he has amassed quite a fortune.
Some eight years ago, he expressed his intention of building a fresh water lake on this mountain at some future date. This work he began about eighteen months ago and through his energy and perseverance there is now within a mile of his splendid home a lake of fresh water covering about two hundred acres from eight to thirty feet depth,. The enormous undertaking he had just completed, and it is probably that his zeal and untiring enthusiasm in the new enterprise, with the exposure he underwent in his declining years, gave rise to the pneumonia which hastened his untimely end.
Maj. Cooper will be greatly missed, he was known as the poor man's friend, never refusing to administer to the needs of suffering humanity.
He was senior member of the firm of Cooper & Phillips, one of the most successful mercantile establishments in the country.
Maj. Cooper was married three times, two of his companions having preceded him to the Great Beyond. He leaves a wife, Mrs. Marcus Cooper and four children, Mrs. Lyla Cooper Allison, of Mt. Juliet, TN, Hon. James W. Cooper, Miss Pattie Cooper and Dr. John R. Cooper of this place and numerous relatives and friends to mourn his loss. We wish to extend our profound sympathy to each one dear to him. Hon. James W. Cooper served in the 1903 Tennessee House of Representatives, and was married to Minnie K A Keyes, daughter of Washington Columbus and Margaret Tabor Keyes.
O, why should the spirit of mortal be broud? Like a swift flying meteor, a fast dying cloud. Like a break of the deep-a dash of the wave-He passeth from life to his rest in the grave. April 7. A. Lee.
The following sketch was located in the book, “Who's Who in Tennessee” Paul & Douglass Co., Memphis, Publishers, 1911. WILLIAM COOPER. Merchant, real estate and lumber dealer, born Scranton, Pa., March 2, 1843; English and Scotch-Irish descent; son of William and Margaret (Moat) Cooper; educated in Belfast, Ireland; returned to America in 1853; enlisted in the 25th TN Regiment May, 1861, and served until surrender of Lee, 1865; in early life he was a carpenter; married three times, first Mary Witt 1864, second Amanda Sparkman 1875, third Marcus Goddard 1888, a member of F. & A.M., I.O.O.F., K.P.; Democrat; bugler in civil war during the four years he served.
