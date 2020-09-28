CENTENNIAL EDITION. OLDEST RESIDENT CONTEST conclusion. I could give many more incidents that would be interesting to your readers, but it would make this article too long.
Of Mrs. Flynn's nine children, six boys and three girls, only four are now living, namely: W. L., A. L., T. S. and P. S. Flynn, two boys and two girls having died in childhood and one daughter after she was grown.
Mrs. Flynn does not wear glasses, does not use a cane, has splendid use of her mind and her hearing is as good as most young people, is bright and cheerful and enjoys a visit from her neighbors and well as she ever did, and she invites the editor of the Chronicle and his estimable wife to visit her this spring and partake of her hospitality. Yours truly, A. L. Flynn. (The editor appreciates the kind invitation extended and knows that at the house of any Flynn in this county he is welcome and would find a friend.)
We read with much interest the fact that Aunt Zilpha was so old, but was rather amused that the letter finally ended up by telling more about her husband than it did about her. Accordingly, because of that we are giving in full an article from an earlier issue of the Chronicle which was written especially about him.
THE RED FOX By Capt. J. W. Lowe (From Crossville Chronicle, April 19, 1905.) Better Known As Uncle Dick Flynn—One of the Landmarks and Patriarchs of this County. Lantana, Tenn. Editor. Chronicle; I have been greatly interested in reading Old Landmarks in your most excellent paper. But the Walton Road is not the only place in Cumberland which lays claim to historical antiquities that are worthy of note.
I will give a short sketch of him whose name heads this article, Uncle Dick is not the eldest of his people, that I know—for I was well acquainted with is father-in-law and also his grandfather, each of whom I know of my own knowledge, to be older than he.
R. L. Flynn was born in what was then the northeast end of White County, Tennessee, October 25, 1825. He will be eighty years of age next October. He lives within 300 yards of where he was born. He was married to Zilpha Wyatt, Feb, 28, 1846. Aunt Zilpha is two or three years older than Uncle Dick, but to see her walking from you, you would not take her to be over twenty or twenty-five years of age. Her carriage is erect, and her step quick and elastic. She always meets you with a smile on her motherly face and a hearty greeting to all. Both old and young, are made to feel welcome in this happy home.
POLITICAL VIEWS. Before the war of the Rebellion, Uncle Dick was a Jeffersonian Democrat. He believing that governments derived their just power by, and with, the consent of the governed. But in May, 1861, the state voted on the question of withdrawing from the Union. He voted “No Separation”: Again in June the state took another vote on the same question, he and the other sixty-five voters of the old Third district, voted “No Separation,” but the State was declared out of the Union. Uncle Dick held that the state had not derived such power by his consent or the will of the governed.
More on “Uncle” Dick to come.
