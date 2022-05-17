It’s annual dues time for the Pleasant Hill Historical Society again. Be sure to pay your dues and help to preserve this important part of Cumberland County history. A historic story of their community perseverance follows.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. February 8, 1905. PLEASANT HILL. Pleasant Hill people have learned that God knows what kind of weather we need best after all. The snow saved the Academy.
DAMAGED BY FIRE. Pleasant Hill Academy Assembly Hall Damaged $1,000 by Fire from over-heated Flue. Fire broke out in Assembly Hall at Pleasant Hill Academy Friday noon while the students were at dinner. The fire originated from an over heated chimney. Through the heroic efforts of teachers, students, and citizens, the building was saved after being damaged about $550.
Our grand old Paul Revere bell immediately called for “water, water” in clear, silvery tones. Old men and children, young men and maidens at once set to work with buckets, forming lines of busy carriers from springs, wells and cisterns.
With indefatigable zeal the water was handed to Superintendent Wheeler and Rev. Blanks and the few boys who, with heroic spirit, battled with the flames in the loft of the Academy building. Axes were skillfully used to cut away the sheeting. Within two hours the fire was completely extinguished. Unfortunately the greater number of the desks were too hurriedly thrown from the building, thus causing a big loss.
The American Missionary Society owns the building. The officers in New York City were immediately telegraphed, and an insurance adjuster is expected at once. Books, organ, maps, globes, stoves, clocks, pictures, and part of the lamps were saved. Many of the books were badly injured in the snow, particularly Bibles and hymn books and some reference books. The grammar room and one recitation room are not burned.
School will begin as usual Monday morning. There are plenty of classrooms at Dodge and Wheeler Halls. The young men say great credit is due the girls for their staying power in carrying water. Over 500 pails were carried. The town people rallied splendidly and did efficient service. The flames found a foe in the heavy snow fall of this morning, which fortunately covered the roof like a wet blanket.
Sunday and mid-week services to be held in the primary building for awhile. The teachers of Pleasant Hill Academy warmly thank the many helpers who did so much to save the Academy building. It was wonderful to see how the hearts of all turned toward planning to save our rare old bell, if the flames could not be stopped. A huge coil of cable rope was hastily secured from Frye’s store and plans made to try to save our liberty-loving friend. The fire was put out and the ancient relic still hangs in its accustomed place. And thanks to its insistent call and the quick response of the villagers, Pleasant Hill Academy is saved.
Church services were held at the primary building Sunday. The reading room at Dodge Hall has been seated to accommodate the town students for a study room. The boarding students study in their own rooms as they do in all colleges.
Work is smoothly progressing with only a half day’s loss of work Friday. As soon as the insurance is adjusted work on the Academy will be begun, weather permitting. The loss is less than at first estimated. $550 will probably cover the loss. It will be only a short time till the Academy is in splendid condition for school, church and all public services again.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
