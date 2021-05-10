CHRONICLE. June 22, 1904. Grassy Cove news. PASSED AWAY. Rev. C. A. (Christopher Archibald) Ford died at his home in Grassy Cove Tuesday night of last week at 10:15 p.m. after an illness of several weeks, which had been preceded by several months of failing health. He was born Nov. 5, 1832, and died June 21, 1904, which made his age nearly 72 years. He was a member of the M. E. (Methodist Episcopal) Church, South, and had been a minister of that church for nearly fifty years at the time of his death.
He was a member of the Masonic fraternity; was several times elected a member of the county court of this county; was a man of strong convictions and the highest integrity. He was possessed of most of the qualities that go to make a good citizen and was a kind hearted Christian gentleman. He leaves many relatives and friends who will cherish his memory in kindness and love. In his death the county loses a good citizen and his friends are called to mourn the loss of a good staunch and worthy friend.
(Uncle Gib note: C. A. Ford was also the first Cumberland county surveyor.)
Mrs. Evans and Mrs. Hinch, from Spring City, attended the funeral of C. A. Ford last Wednesday.
(Uncle Gib note: These ladies are the daughters of C. A. Ford. Another story for another time.)
CHRONICLE. February 1, 1905. Grassy Cove news. John (Fletcher) Ford, brother of C. A. Ford, who died last June, died at his home in Grassy Cove Saturday night (January 28, 1905). He was in his 85th year and was highly respected.
The brothers, Christopher Archibald and John Fletcher Ford, served in the Confederate army during the War Between the States. It is highly probable that these men were involved in the re-interment of the petrified Confederate soldier.
Have you ever read something on the Internet that you know for a fact is incorrect and tried to inform someone to make a correction? Then you know the frustration that led me to bring up this old story again. On the “Waymarking” website there is a story of this incident that has serious errors. One of the major errors is that it goes on and on about the involvement of a slave in the story. The petrified Confederate soldier was found four or five years after the end of the war. There were no slaves, slavery was over. This story was copied from someone of the ‘storytelling’ ilk who twisted the event to make it more appropriate for their purposes.
The story of the petrified Confederate soldier is found in only one place, the booklet, “Tales of the Civil War Era,” written in 1963, by Stella Mowbray Harvey, a child of Grassy Cove, who recorded the stories she heard the old men telling around the home fires. One thing has not changed in the more than 150 years since the event, nobody knows where the men re-interred the petrified Confederate soldier to this day.
