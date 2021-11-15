CHRONICLE. December 21, 1898. LOCAL AND PERSONAL NEWS. Wm. Rea and wife arrived Saturday from North Dakota to spend the winter with Mrs. Rea’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. McKenzie Rose.
CHRONICLE. July 5, 1899. DIED. The sad intelligence of the death of Elmira Rose, wife of McKenzie Rose, became known about nine o’clock last Saturday night. She had only been sick a few days and succumbed to a violent attack of dysentery. During her sickness and the time of laying her body in the tomb, all that kind hearts could suggest and tender hand could do was done to relieve her suffering and sooth the bitter pangs of sorrow of the bereaved family. The funeral services were conducted from the residence Sunday noon by Rev. G. W. Paul and the remains were taken to Crab Orchard and consigned to their last resting place Sunday evening.
Elmira Phifer Rose was born in Roane County, Tennessee, Nov. 5, 1828, was married to McKenzie Rose Oct 18, 1846, and joined the Baptist Church in 1849. Shortly after her marriage she moved with her husband to Crab Orchard, this county, where they lived on a farm until about nine years ago, since which time they have resided here. She was the mother of 14 children, 8 girls and 6 boys, nine of whom survive her; three: Lou, Ulyssis and Hattie are still at home. She was an industrious, patient, loving wife and mother and was ever ready to extend a ministering hand to the distressed and unfortunate. She leaves many friends to mourn her departure, but they are soothed with the assurance, which her loving, Christian life gives, that she laid down the cares and burdens of this life to take up the blissful joys of heavenly existence.
CHRONICLE. December 6, 1899. LAST ROLL CALL. Last Wednesday (November 29) morning McKenzie Rose, better known as “Uncle Kinzie,” a respected Federal soldier of the Civil War, answered the last roll call and his spirit returned to the God who gave it.
He has been in feeble health for some months and when his wife was laid away a few weeks ago, it was clear to all who closely observed that he would soon follow. He realized that his time was short and was willing to go, having lived more than the span of life allotted to man. He was 75 in October. He had lived a life of industry, honesty, integrity and Christian charity, although he belonged to no church organization. He enjoyed the respect and esteem of his neighbors and was always recognized as a man whose word was his bond. While he never professed religion his daily life was largely governed by the Golden Rule. He was a genial, kind hearted neighbor and was ever ready to assist the poor and unfortunate.
All that neighborly kindness could suggest was done to soothe the wounded hearts of bereaved relatives. He leaves nine children, five boys and four girls of whom three are married. A service of song and prayer was held at the residence at 10 a.m. Thursday by Rev. G. W. Paul, after which the remains were borne to Haleys Chapel, near Crab Orchard, where the regular sermon was preached by Rev. Paul at 3 p.m. and the body interred in the cemetery there. A number of the G. A. R. were in attendance, but no services were held by that body.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
