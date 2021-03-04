CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE, October 2 1895, Murder of Isaac Daniel Jaquess story. Dear Uncle Gib reader, I don’t like to leave you “hanging” on a story like this. It’s taken a lot of digging in various places to piece the story together as much as possible, so here’s what was located about these murders and you can make your own decisions.
David Silas Anderson, born March 12, 1852, was married to Dorinda Jane Jaquess. It was David Anderson and Isaac Jaquess (the brother of Dorinda Jane Jaquess Anderson) who had the bitter fight over stock breaking through the fence and ruining David Anderson’s corn. Jaquess shot and killed Anderson, who was said to have been unarmed. Jaquess claimed he killed Anderson is self defense. After a lengthy trial the charges were dropped and Jaquess was released. This shooting occurred August 18, 1889, when David Anderson was 37 years old. Anderson is buried at Shiloh, in Jackson County, Tennessee. The inscription, “Murdered,” is included on his grave marker. Six years would pass before we hear more of this incident.
COOKEVILLE PRESS October 3, 1895. Last Friday afternoon just beyond the cross roads one mile north of town, Thos and Henry Anderson of Burton shot and killed I. D. Jaquess of Pleasant Hill. It is hard to get the exact facts. Some say the deceased fired the first shot while others say that Anderson fired it. They were arrested by Deputy Sheriff Odom and placed in jail. They were given a preliminary hearing before Esq. Kerr Monday, but waived examination and were sent to the Lebanon jail for safe keeping.
Notes from Letha Ann Anderson gave the following description of the incident: Jaquess was on a horse at the Putnam Co. Fair at Cookeville. The two younger brothers of David Silas Anderson, Thomas (Thomas “Tom:” Shirley Anderson) and Henry (Henry Clay) walked up to Mr. Jaquess and ask him, “Are you the man that killed our brother?” He said, “Yes, I am the man that HAD to kill your brother.” They shot him dead, pulled him off the horse and stomped his body in the ground. They joined hands and walked away. One brother was purported to have later lost his mind.
Homer D. Kemp relates Folk Legend in “Lend An Ear,” reporting that the Anderson boys were young, 13 and 16 at the time of the murder; however, the 1880 Census shows they would have been 22 and 24 years old in 1895. Also the tale is told that the boys were locked up in the jail at Cookeville to await trial. Tom was a popular fiddle player and Henry picked the banjo, a happy set of circumstances. Great crowds are said to have gathered around the jail to hear the boys play, thus building up public sentiment for them. Most were disposed to sympathy anyway for them having avenged their brother’s death as he was said to have tuberculosis when he was killed.
Lebanon, Tennessee 1895 newspaper reported, “Released on Bail. Henry and Tom Anderson. Charged with the Killing of Mr. Jacquess.“ Henry and Tom Anderson of Putnam County who are charged with the killing of Isaac Jacquess of Cumberland County at or near Cookeville on Friday, September 27, and who were brought to Lebanon and lodged in the jail here last week, there being no jail in Cookeville, were brought before J. S. Gribble under habeas corpus proceedings last Friday. From the evidence produced the killing seemed to be a clear case of self defense. The young men were admitted to bail of 5,000. The boys were acquitted.
