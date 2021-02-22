CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. October 2 1895. MURDERED AT COOKEVILLE. I. D. Jaquess is Shot to Death While Attending the Fair At That Place. The Murderers Promptly Arrested—And Lodged in Jail. It is Expected They Will Swing for the Red Handed Deed.
The report reached town last Saturday that I.D. Jaquess, mail contractor between Crossville and Bon Air, was shot to death on the streets of Cookeville, last Friday afternoon, by Tom and Henry Anderson.
A representative of the Chronicle made diligent inquiry and the facts in the case so far as we have been able to ascertain are as follows.
About four or five years ago Mr. Jaquess, while living in Jackson County, had some trouble with the Andersons over a steer breaking into a field of corn owned by them. They shut the steer up and demanded that Jaquess pay damages before taking the animal away. Jaquess refused to pay damages, as he claimed the fence was not sufficiently good.
While talking with one of the Andersons about the matter, Anderson reached in his pocket for a peach, when Jaquess shot him, thinking Anderson was reaching for a pistol. Jaquess concealed the pistol so quickly that neither of the two persons who were present saw it.
Anderson was considered a dangerous character and when the case came to trial in Jackson County Jaquess came clear. Anderson’s two brothers had said that they would kill Jaquess on sight.
Last Friday afternoon, while Mr. Jaquess and wife were standing on the street in Cookeville, where they had gone to attend the fair then in progress at that place, the two Andersons came up to him and asked him if remembered killing their brother about four or five years previous to that time. Mr. Jaquess said he did. The Andersons drew their pistols and began shooting without further parley. One of the men shot five balls into his victim and the other one two. Six out of the seven wounds would have resulted fatally, so stated the examining physician.
After emptying his pistol one of the men started to leave the place, an officer attempted to stop him and was promptly knocked down. The officer arose, drew his pistol and ordered Anderson to halt, who on seeing the pistol threw up his hands and said, “Don’t shoot, I give up.”
In the meantime the other Anderson, who had only fired two shots, rushed up to the then lifeless form of his victim and began stamping him on the face and head. The crowd pulled him away and an officer took him in charge, and they were both lodged in jail in a very few minutes. When the body was searched Mr. Jaquess was found to be unarmed.
The Andersons are without means and are considered rough and dangerous men. The impression prevails that they will hang. Someone was dispatched to Pleasant Hill for the murdered man’s children, that they might be present at the funeral which took place Sunday.
Mr. Jaquess was well known here and was considered a straight forward business man, and a gentleman. Expressions of deep regret were heard on every side when his tragic taking away became known.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.