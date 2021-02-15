CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. April 10 1895. Jim Baker is married at last. After 20 years of being his own baker, he has got him a sure enough baker. So he is no longer Jim Baker; just Jim. Maria will bake his gingerbread and fry his pancakes. I congratulate them. I hope they will sail across the matrimonial sea, beset with so many squalls, and always have peas, sweet peas. That their joy may not turn to jaw, but that happily they may slide across the troubled waters, like little birds singing amid the blossoms of June. (I think the editor got carried away with this announcement.)
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. April 17, 1895. W.B. Frazier left Monday to visit his father near Pikeville. Mr. Frazier’s father is an old man of over 80 and one of the oldest residents of Bledsoe County. At the time he is very low with an affection of the brain and is not expected to recover.
John Reed Sr. received a letter last week from Alabama, stating that his son John had been killed there. John, or “Bull Dog,” as he was called here, was a daring and reckless young man and left here to escape some indictments which were against him. He has many friends here who will mourn his untimely death.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. April 24, 1895. Crossville’s First Paper. Clerk and Master Dunbar has a copy of the first paper ever published in Crossville, called The Crossville Herald. It was started by S. E. Cunningham, now of Sparta, who occupied the position of “ye editor” and J. W. Lowe, of the 3rd district wielded the stick. It is a five column quarto, all home print, and shows a great lack of material. It contains an account of the hanging of the Brassel boys at Cookeville for the murder of a man by the name of Allison.
It contains the announcement of the Hon. G. G. Dibrell, who represented the people so faithfully in this congressional district for Circuit Court Clerk the names of John. T. Narramore, R. A. Renfro and A. A. Millard are announced as candidates. For Court Clerk, John Linder, Robt. Swan and H. G. Dunbar. This was Mr. Dunbar’s first race for that office. He was elected and held the office for 12 years without a break. In one instance he had no opponent, as he had discharged the duties of his office so faithfully and well that no one could oppose him with any hope of success.
For sheriff we find the names of W. C. Keyes, H. J. Parsons and J. A. Renfro. For Trustee James M. Miller and F. J. Brown. For Register, Dr. Geo. W. Brown, D. G. Brown and J. C. Wyatt. Mr. Dunbar is preserving this copy of the Herald as a relic and would be very loathe to part with it as it is doubtful if there are any more copies of Mr. Cunningham’s and Mr. Lowe’s journalistic products in existence at this late day. This copy shows that the pages had only been running a little over three months, as it is dated April 13, 1878, and is Number 14.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
