CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. August 1894. Last week we had the obituary for Albert N. Hamby, so this week we have the, “Resolutions of Respect” from the Masonic Lodge. Where as it has pleased God to move from the walks of life, our beloved Brother, Post Master Albert N. Hamby of Crossville Lodge No. 483, A.F. & A. M., who died August 7, 1894, at the age of forty seven years; Thereby severing the ties that so long bound us together in mutual friendship and brotherly love.
Resolved: That in the death of brother Hamby, we lost a consistent and devoted Mason; one who was ready to extend a helping hand those in need and to battle for virtue and morality. That his honor and virtues will ever be cherished in the hearts of his brethren and the Fraternity in General, of which he was so useful a member.
Resolved: That we extend to the bereaved family and relatives our deepest sympathy in this their sore distress and bid them to remember that he has only gone on before, there to await the coming of those who he loved here on earth.
Be it further resolved that a copy of these resolutions be furnished the family of our deceased brother, and a copy be furnished our county papers with a request that the same be published, and that the members of this Lodge wear the usual badge of mourning for thirty days. This August 8, 1894. C. L. Deatherage, Committee, J. M. Proctor, H. G. Dunbar.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE, 28 November 1894. The quaint little women of Kate Greenaway are to be seen in a magazine for the first time since their creation. Miss Greenaway has heretofore always drawn them in color and for book publication. Now, however, she is at work upon a special series of her curious tots for the Ladies Home Journal, and in that periodical they will alternate with a new series of Palmer Cox’s funny “Brownies.”
While the tax valuation for the state at large has decreased nearly $19,000,000 in the last year, Cumberland County has increased so great a per cent as Cumberland and only TWO counties in the state have increased as many dollars. In view of this can anyone deny our claim that Cumberland county is the foremost county of the state, all things considered?
Wise capitalists and home seekers will do well to investigate the resources and prospects of Cumberland County before investing elsewhere in the south.
The reporter for the Flynn’s Cove community reported that weddings, babies, and killing deer are the leading topics in that area of the county.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.