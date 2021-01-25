CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. August 15. 1894. IN MEMORIUM. Death is a strange visitor. How often he passes by the aged and decrepit, who are tired of their burden of years and infirmities, and entering some happy joyous household, touches with his icy fingers the heart of the most loved darling, and plunges the whole household into mourning. I have seen him pass by the unfortunate culprit, burdened with loathsome disease and fearful crime, and longing for Death to come and rid him of his pains and penalties, and silently steal upon an upright man, a happy husband, a joyous father, and forever still his loving heart.
On Tuesday last as the sun reached his meridian height, Death was busy snapping the cords of life for our friend and brother, Albert N. Hamby. The skill of a kind physician, the love and devoted friends, who through his mortal sickness had lent their kindest ministrations, could not stay the ravages of the grim monster. He died as he had lived, peacefully and calmly; for when he realized that no human hand could aid him, he placed his trust in the Rock of Ages, and quietly as a babe upon his mother’s bosom, he fell asleep.
It is said that a dead Hottentot knows more of the Infinite than the living Plato. Our dear brother has passed through the veil into the sanctum sanctorum He now knows more of the hidden mysteries of the unseen than the wisest philosopher who lives upon the earth.
Not for him do we sorrow, for he has passed beyond the frost-chain and the fever. Happy and joyous here, we believe he will be happy and joyous there.
“There where no tempests blow; No scorching noontide heat, There will be no more snow—No weary wandering feet.”
Our tears are for those who mourn his untimely death; his faithful devoted companion; his dependent children, whose lives lay so completely in his own; his aged and failing mother; a large circle of friends who will miss his cordial greetings and his counsels; but through our tears we look up and say, “Thy will, not ours be done.”
Rest, dear brother, where the silent stars look down upon your grave; here naught but the wild bird sings your lone requiem! Rest until God shall shake earth and sea for his jewels, and then somewhere in the trackless realms of the infinite, we hope to greet you again where pain and death are strangers for evermore.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
