For this Valentine’s Day we look at a wedding and a funeral, two times love is expressed, each in its own way.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. November 7, 1894. Hale’s Chapel community news. Miss Alice Hyder died quietly at her home on Wed., Oct. 31, at 2 a.m. She had been sick about four weeks, and suffered greatly, but without a murmur.
The remains were interred, on Thursday, at 2 o’clock, in the Selby graveyard, in Sequatchie valley. The funeral service was conducted by Revs. Martin, Patton and Nestor. The sorrowing family has our heartfelt sympathy in their sore bereavement.
Alice F., daughter of Wm. R. (William Riley) and Francis C. (Vandever) Hyder passed quietly away at her home at 2 a.m. on Oct. 31, 1894, in her twenty-first year. She was converted to the religion of Jesus Christ about three years ago, united with the Methodist church, and had showed her faith by her works, both in church and Sunday school, where she had been a teacher for the past two years.
During her sickness, which lasted for four weeks, her sufferings were very great, but she bore them with Christian fortitude which so marked the beauty of her life. She leaves a father, mother, four brothers, and friends to mourn her loss, but our loss is her eternal gain. “In the cold moist earth we laid her, When the forest cast the leaf, And we wept that one so lovely Should have a life so brief.”
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. November 28 1894. As reported by our Lantana correspondent the long looked for marriage of John J. Andrews and Miss Angeline Smith occurred last Thursday. “Jack” sent us a handsome piece of cake. Immediately there was a clamor from the entire office force for a piece, so we had to divide right there to prevent a strike.
The praises of its excellence were many and Bob Dunbar says he is ready to ‘skip the gutter’ too, just as soon as he can find a young lady who can make such as cake as that.
We will add for the benefit of the young ladies that “Bob” is still with us and is ready to sample any cake sent to the CHRONICLE office. We expect eggs to advance to fifty cents a dozen in less than a week.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. April 3, 1895. William and Ernest Hyder put up pickets around the grave of their sister, Alice, a few days ago, while their mother planted some flowers on the grave.
“We plant flowers on the graves that they may bloom all the summer months, and the hand that plucks them is accounted rude and thoughtless.”
Uncle Gib note: Alice F. Hyder is listed in the Find-A-Grave website as being born June 11, 1874, and died October 31, 1894, thus a few months short of her 20th birthday. She was buried in the Selby-Davenport Cemetery, in the Burke Community, Cumberland County. Her brother, William, who is mentioned as placing the pickets around her grave, is not listed in her siblings, but we know of him by the newspaper articles. Old newspaper articles are invaluable in putting together families.
May God bless you all this Valentine’s day as you remember both the happy and sad times with your loved ones, and be grateful for time you’ve had together.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
