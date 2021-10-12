CROSSVILLE TIMES. February 24, 1887. LOCAL MENTION. Probably the heaviest tax payer in Cumberland County is Mr. A. Montandan, who pays taxes on 248,064 acres, amounting to nearly $1,600 yearly. The next heaviest is Col. Duncan, with about 90,000 acres and $1,000 in taxes.
CROSSVILLE TIMES. March 3, 1887. Two thousand acres of Col. Duncan’s land will be offered at public out-cry, Monday, to satisfy a judgment. July 14, 1887. Col. C. B. Duncan released from taxes on 1984 acres in the 5th district for 1884, 1885 and 1886, being over assessed, also from 1635 acres in the 11th district, not owning same. May 10, 1888. COL. DUNCAN DEAD. Col. C. B. Duncan died in Rockwood last Saturday at 2 a.m. His nephew, Mr. Dale of Columbia, TN, was with him and accompanied the remains to Columbia where they were interred.
The Colonel had just completed the deal by which he turned about 50,000 acres of mountain land into Chicago real estate producing a good income. A history of his life here and a description of the means by which he acquired this vast possessions here would be interesting. He has done more to clear up the titles of our county than any other man and while his means may have appeared to some, the fact that he never was beaten in court but once or twice speaks volumes for their justice. Although unwavering in the pursuit of his legal rights he had a kind heart and offered generous compromises first. No appeal to him for a donation of land for church or school purposes ever met with refusal.
Col. Duncan was listed in newspaper articles even after his death due to property dealings by his heirs. His heirs were listed as being, Mrs. Elizabeth Walker, W. E. Walker, Edward Walker, Mattie E. Wade, W.J. Wade, Della (or Margaret) Thomas, J. W. Thomas, Bessie Eldridge, Paul Eldridge, Josie Frizzell, John R. Frizzell, A.J. Duncan, Lee Duncan, Mary W. Duncan, Bolena Duncan, Willie Duncan, Eddie Duncan, Annie Witherspoon, C.W. Witherspoon, Mary E. Pillow,k Walter Pillow, W.J. Dale, J.T. Dale, Lillie D. Figuers, Hardin Figuers, A.N. Dale, Annie Hawkins, Thomas Hawkins, Caroline McMurray, John S. McMurray, Mrs. Elizabeth Terrill, Mrs. Ambrose, wife of J.H. Ambrose. There were at least seven land transfers and sixteen court cases through the period of eight years after his death. He appears in the 1880 Roane County, Tennessee, census records. He was living in a boarding house, was 60 years old, was born in New York, and was a land speculator.
His will filed in Roane County says in part, ‘Whereas certain negotiations are now pending and an exchange of property being carried out by my agent and attorney in fact A.N. Dale, by the terms of which I exchange and convey certain lands in the counties of Cumberland, Bledsoe and Putnam in the State of Tennessee (the deed wherefore has been signed by me and delivered in escrow to my said agent...) for certain property in the City of Chicago, State of Illinois, to be conveyed to me by said H/Kinchley and Armstrong, but the deed therefor has not been executed; now I hereby appoint said A.N. Dale ... and whereas I am in feeble health, and desire that said agency shall continue after my death, (in the event of my death from my present illness), it is my will and desire that said A.N. Dale qualify as my executor .... (no heirs named, only mention of “my estate”). Dated April 28, 1888.
Filed May 14, 1888. Inventory of the estate of Cicero B. Duncan included five Cumberland County warrants, cash and checks, and notes, totaled $4,628.78. Also listed as real estate were lots in Chicago on Washington Blvd. and Carpenter Street, with eight dwelling houses divided into three flats each, “This property is supposed to be worth from one hundred and fifty thousand to one hundred and seventy five thousand dollars and is subject to a mortgage of sixty-five thousand dollars ....” Also thirty unimproved lots at the corner of Jersey and Fort Sts. in the City of Elizabeth, State of New Jersey, worth about the sum of $15,000; and five thousand acres in Cumberland Co. TN, now in litigation, worth about $25,000.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.