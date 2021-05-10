Persons recently indicted by the Cumberland County Grand jury on a host of crimes, ranging from auto burglary and theft to possession of methamphetamine charges, will appear in Criminal Court today.
Those person will be making first appearances in court and most will declare whether they can afford an attorney or not. Several other cases that were continued to Tuesday will also be called on the docket.
The following is a list of defendants most recently indicted by the grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury that decided there was enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further action.
Burglary/theft
•Donald George Carter, theft of property of more than $1,000, occurring on July 22, 2020, and investigated by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies Sgt. Dustin Jackson, Cpl. Rod Jackson and Deputy Tyler Yoder.
•Ethan Christopher Daniels, theft of property of more than $10.000, stemming from a Nov. 2, 2020, incident investigated by Crossville Police Dets. Jon Tollett and Kevin Wood.
•Jonathan James Logan Holt, auto burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, stemming from a Dec. 31, 2020, incident investigated by CPD Dets. Tim Vandever and Jon Tollett, Lt. Larry Qualls and Ptl. Ethan Wilson.
•Jonathan James Logan Holt, theft of property of up to $1,000, stemming from a Jan. 15 incident investigated by CPD Det. Tim Vandever.
•Jonathan James LoganHolt, auto burglary and theft of property up to $1,000, stemming from a Feb. 11 incident investigated by CPD Dets. Jon Tollett and Tim Vandever and Ptl. Nick Sherrill.
•Jasmine Richelle Lancaster, theft of property of up to $1,000 and criminal impersonation, occurring on Feb. 12, 2020, and investigated by CPD Ptl. Ethan Wilson.
Assault
•David Howard Proffitt, superseding indictment, two counts of aggravated domestic assault and domestic assault, occurring on July 30, 2020, and investigated by CCSO Investigator Tom Howard, Deputy Anthony Justice and Corrections Officer Rob Christmas.
•Kyle Allen Sternquist, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possession of a handgun while intoxicated and public intoxication, stemming from a March 13 incident investigated by CPD Ptls. Samantha Seay and Andrew King.
Methamphetamine
•Kurt Dwayne Havlik, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale/delivery occurring on Oct. 31, 2020, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Kobe Cox.
•Kurt Dwayne Havlik, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale/delivery and possession of Oxycodone for sale/delivery, occurring on Nov. 28, 2020, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Kobe Cox.
•Brian Allen Sherrill, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, stemming from a Jan. 17, 2020, incident investigated by CCSO Cpl. Dustin Hensley and Deputies Ryan Ashburn and Brent Griffin.
•Casey James Sherrill, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale/delivery, occurring on Sept. 22, 2020, and investigated by CPD Ptl. Mitchell Phipps.
•Sabrina Ann Stevens, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale/delivery, possession of Gabapentin, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license, occurring Jan. 18, 2020, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Ryan Ashburn and Nathan Lewis.
Possession
•Matthew Jordan Lacey, possession of marijuana for sale/delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia, occurring April 29, 2020, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Tashua Stone.
•Kyle Thomas Sharp, possession of Gabepentin for sale/delivery, occurring on Sept. 27, 2020, and investigated by Deputy Lucas Turner.
Miscellaneous
•Denver Grey Houston, violation of bond conditions occurring on Dec. 9, 2020, and investigated by CPD Ptls. Josh Mangas and Correy Kelsch.
•Sabrina Ann Stevens, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and no driver’s license, occurring Aug. 10, 2020, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Ray Seiber and Mitch Ward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.