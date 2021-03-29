An Overton County man facing multiple charges in Cumberland and Overton counties pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court March 15 and received a 15-year prison sentence.
William Walter Cook, 36, was charged with aggravated robbery, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
Cook entered the following pleas:
• Reduced charge of robbery, received a 15-year prison sentence to serve at 35% as a multiple offender. Cook was accused of forcing his way into a residence, robbing the occupants and stealing a vehicle on April 17, 2019.
• Aggravated burglary and received a ten year sentence. The incident occurred Feb. 15-24, 2019, during which money, guns and other items were taken. Restitution is owed and will be determined.
• Aggravated burglary and received a ten-year sentence. The incident occurred Sept. 14, 2015, during which credit cards, checkbooks and other items were taken. He was accused at the time of fleeing from Roane County sheriff’s deputies. During a search of the vehicle, checkbooks belonging to the victim were recovered.
The charges are to be served concurrently, or at the same time, and he is being given credit for jail time already served. Restitution is set at $1,000 in one case and is to be determined in the other burglary case.
Cook is to appear in Overton County Criminal Court to answer to unknown charges in that county.
