The Crossville City Council — meeting in special called session Tuesday — approved first reading of a resolution that would, if approved, raise property taxes 15 cents. Purpose for the hike is to off-set a rise in operating costs and to build a fund for the planned indoor recreation center.
The proposed tax hike will generate around $600,000 annually.
“We have so much we want to do,” Mayor James Mayberry told council in making the proposal. “We have one of the lowest property tax rates in the area.”
Only the town of Algood in the Upper Cumberland Region has a lower tax rate.
The tax increase was pulled from the consent agenda under “ordinance approving fiscal year 21-22 budget and tax rate.
The last property tax raise was six years ago, Mayberry explained. That tax hike was erased, as far as income to the city, when reappraisal was done in Cumberland County a year or so later, rolling the tax rate back to .5905 cents per $100 assessed value. This compares to the following area communities in 2020:
Algood, .4407; Oak Ridge, 2.31; Clinton, .86; Pikeville, 1.00; Celina, .87; Manchester, 1.93; Smithville, .89; Jamestown, .72; Loudon, 1.23; Lenoir City, .99; Whitwell, 1.00; Sweetwater, 1.38; Oliver Springs, 1.30; Livingston, 1.50; Cookeville, .99; Monterey, 1.36; Dayton, .58; Harriman, 1.08; Rockwood, .92; and Sparta, .91.
A full list of property tax rates for all Tennessee cities can be found on the state comptroller’s web site.
If approved, property taxes for a home assessed at $150,000 will increase by about $56 a year.
Council approved first reading on the ordinance by unanimous vote. The ordinance must pass two additional readings and will be subject to a public hearing that is yet to set.
