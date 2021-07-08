Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster received 14 applicant packets for the post of Cumberland County Property Assessor by the noon deadline on July 8, with one applicant’s residency yet to be vetted at press time.
The following notified Foster of their interest in the position of property assessor:
Chad Norris
Sheila Drake
Kelli Tipton
Andrew Powell
Mark Madden
Tory King
James C. Cook
Chad Garrett
Tom Howard
Sandy Gilbert
Aaron Pedigo
Stacie Reed
Gail Vinson
Donald Johnson Jr.
The position was left vacant after Property Assessor Lori Ann Powell, who had worked in the property assessor’s office for 13 years, passed away on May 20, 2021. She was elected to the post in August 2020. Her term would have ended in August 2024.
The applicants will be given 10 minutes each to address the Cumberland County Commission at their July 19 meeting, at which time commissioners will then make nominations of those who applied, take a vote and swear in the new assessor of property.
The appointee will serve only until the next county election, with the primary slated for May 2022 and the county general election in August 2022. The winning candidate for the post in 2022 will serve the remainder of Powell’s original term, ending in August 2024, when the position will come up again for election for the next full four-year term.
The property assessor determines the value of all property in the county, maintains property tax maps for the county, reports assessments to the local and state boards of equalization, and conducts county-wide property tax reappraisal every five years.
Cumberland County is scheduled for a countywide property tax reappraisal in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.