On Friday, June 3, President Jim Blalock called the weekly business meeting to order.
Jean Smith gave the opening prayer.
George Miller led the meeting attendees in saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim thanked the day’s bingo sponsors: Sharon and Chuck Elgin.
Jim asked for prayers for our Senior Center members facing health challenges.
Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing these issues.
Jim reminded members not to park by the flagpole. That way, members can back up and not have to worry about hitting a car parked by the it.
Sheila Johnson recognized June anniversaries and birthdays. Happy birthday to Wayne Blummer, Barbara Davis, Mary Farr, Tom Fincher, Sue Goforth, Rose Ploss, Shirley Thomson and Linda Viers. Happy anniversary to Harold and Gwen Flynn (66 years), Gus and Sally Rogers (57 years), and Chuck and Sharon Elgin (42 years).
Movie Day is the second Monday each month at 2 p.m. Please give your movie suggestions to Tom Simmons.
The Senior Center has two Game Days each month on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Cost for lunch is $5 when you sign up. You can also pay for lunch when you come to Game Day. The next Game Day is June 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be pizza. There will be no Game Day on June 28.
The Senior Center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Johnson.
Today’s lunch was cowboy casserole, pea salad, garlic bread, mandarin orange salad and dessert. Next week’s lunch will be chicken and dumplings.
The Senior Center is collecting donations of bottled water and soda (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Diet Sprite and Root Beer) for the 127 Corridor Sale. Jim asked members to bring their beverage donations and sit the donations on the table in the back of the Senior Center.
Next week, County Mayor Allen Foster will be in attendance to review the property tax assessment process for Cumberland County property owners.
Today’s entertainment was the Knights of Christ Gospel Singers.
