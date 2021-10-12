On Friday, Oct. 1, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Jim Blalock, president, and prayer was also given by Jim Blalock. Pledge of Allegiance was led by Helen Lord. Jim welcomed our new members, Patricia and Larry Welch. Jim congratulated our members who are celebrating an October birthday and October anniversaries.
Sunshine speaker Helen Lord gave an update on several members health challenges. Cowboy Bob passed away. Please remember Cowboy Bob and family in your prayers. Helen asked whether anyone had seen or spoken to Marie Carlson. Marie has been around for a few weeks and Helen asked that someone who knows Marie could check on her. Please also keep Betty Bowman, Gus Rodgers, Jim Blalock, Velma Pauley and Marietta Dion in your thoughts and prayers. Please remember all our ailing members and friends in your prayers.
Jim Blalock called for candidate nominations for the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County Center. Officer positions up for election include president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and assistant treasurer. The are six board members at large. The board meets monthly on the second Friday each month. This year we will be electing two new at-large board members. The election officer and at-large board member elections will be at the first meeting in December, Dec. 3, 2021. Officers assume their new positions on Jan. 1, 2022.
Oct. 2 show at the Palace. This event was canceled due to lack of ticket sales. Plans are to reschedule this event for May 2022.
Country music is played the first and third Saturday each month at the center from 6-8 p.m.
Line dancing is every Friday night, 6-8 p.m.
Remember to register online your Kroger Card Charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County
127 Sale — always looking for donations for new year’s sale
Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
New Business
Game Day at the center on Oct. 19 starts at 11 a.m. See Helen Lord if interested.
Advance planning for the center’s next dance has begun. Suggestions include a New Year’s Eve dance from 6-8 p.m. and a Valentine’s Day dance. Let Vice President Sheila Johnson know your thoughts.
United Fund supports over 36 local organizations. The United Fund Variety Show is scheduled the Palace on Oct. 23. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the Palace, on the internet or by calling 931-484-6133. See TJ Fincher for information regarding this United Fund fundraiser.
Joyce Smith Travel is organizing a trip to the Gaylord Opryland on Dec. 8-9. Cost is $425 per person, $850 total (double occupancy) or $525 for a single room for one night’s lodging. Includes a ticket to see the Christmas show at the Grand Old Opry. See brochure in the back of the center.
Today’s presenter was Chris Miller EMT-P. Chris is Cumberland County’s EMS director. Chris gave a thought provoking talk about how to effectively prepare for an emergency and the services you can expect when you call Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services. Highlights of the talk included:
• The Cumberland County Rescue Squad formed in the 1960s, with the Cumberland County Ambulance Service beginning operations in the early 1970s. The two agencies later merged in the mid-1980s. In 1994, Cape Fear Valley took over the county’s EMS and ambulance operations under the Cape Fear Valley EMS name.
• Cumberland County has 32 ambulances, nine QRVs, three support vehicles, Bike Team trailer, Mass Casualty Unit, State Medical Assistance, and the Mobile Command unit. One ambulance is designated for Bariatric Patient transports.
• CCEMS has 140 paramedics, 2 advanced EMTs, and 30 EMTs. Ambulances are all four-door chassis for safety of passengers, crew, and students.
• CCEMS provides standby coverage at football games and frequently send staff to health fairs, schools, job fairs and other public events. The coverage includes the Dogwood Festival every year, as well as the All-American Marathon.
• CCEMS handles over 17,000 calls each year.
• CCEMS covers an area of 700 square miles with 6 EMS stations spread throughout Cumberland County. Stations are located at strategic locations based upon EMS Call Activity. Helicopter landing sites have been strategically located/designated across the county as well.
• Each CMS Ambulance/Truck is equipped with life saving technologies such as an automated CPR device called Lucas, an automated ventilator and soon will have an ultrasound device as well.
• The EMT onsite will determine how best to address your emergency. Helicopters are readied as soon as a 911 emergency call come in so that a helicopter can take the patient to the nearest hospital capable of addressing their medical condition. Normal flight time to Knoxville/Nashville is 40 minutes.
• For example: The Crossville hospital does not have a Cardiac Care unit. Cardiac cases are air lifted to Knoxville or Nashville.
• Residents are encouraged to check whether they have insurance coverage for a helicopter emergency flight. Costs of a flight could be as high as $50,000!
Chris suggested residents consider the following measures to prepare for an emergency:
• Post your list of medications and any advanced care directives on your refrigerator/freezer door.
• Make sure your house number is prominently displayed on the front of your home. Consider painting the house number in reflective paint on your curb. Consider a big reflective sign with your house number in your front yard.
• After placing an emergency call, have someone stand outside to flag down the ambulance. Normal response time is 10-15 minutes in Cumberland County.
Lunch was filling, we had fruit salad, salad with dressing, roasted chicken, dressing, peas, carrots, and a choice of three desserts.
Next week the presenter will be James Mayberry, mayor of Crossville.
