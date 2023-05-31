Mark your calendars for the 10th Annual Art in the Park, sponsored by the Art Guild.
This popular community outreach event will take place on Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The location will be the Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr.
Enjoy beautiful weather, artwork, delicious food and great music.
Artistic creations by talented artists will be available for purchase in booths that are set up inside and outside, featuring leather, glass, jewelry, fabric, metal, original book publications, specialty wood, furniture, photography, chair caning, pet portraits and so much more.
The public is also invited to explore the Endless Possibilities Shop in the Arts Center.
There will be musical entertainment and food vendors outdoors, too.
Art in the Park organizer Billie Faye Brannon invites everyone to join in the fun and bring a friend or two.
Special offerings will be made by Natural Affinity Soaps, Denisea Mann, Natural Solution Products; Big B Farm, Monica Hackett’s, Honey Products and jellies; Rita M. Reali, author of newly published children’s book and more; Carol Branson’s Fresh Bakery items; and Bryan Lyons Kettle Corn.
Music will be provided by Solow from 9 to 11 a.m. and by Hollerback! from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. And on Sunday, Memory Road will perform from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Exceptional food both days with delicious menu items offered by The Pot and Tacos Guadalajara.
The beautiful park setting and sculpture path walk will complement your day.
For more information, please visit the Art Guild’s FaceBook page or www.artguildfairfieldglade.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.