A Middle Tennessee resident identified as a suspect in the theft of an expensive bottle of liquor attempted to elude Fairfield Glade Police and then allegedly refused to cooperate with authorities once his vehicle was stopped.
Alexander Jay Kish, 32, 26 Willshire Heights Dr., is charged with theft of merchandise, evading arrest, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident that occurred March 22.
On that date around 4:50 p.m., Fairfield police were notified of a vehicle being driven recklessly on Peavine Rd. in the area of Food City, according to Ptl. James White’s report. The lookout broadcast included a license plate number on the vehicle.
Shortly after 5 p.m., White wrote officers were informed of a shoplifting incident at Peavine Wine and Spirits with the vehicle headed toward Fairfield Glade.
White wrote that Fairfield Glade police spotted the suspect’s vehicle with the same tag number at the red light in front of Food City. The vehicle was followed on Peavine Rd. to Tuttle Lane while dispatchers confirmed that a charge would be filed by the business. At that point an attempt to stop the driver was made.
Despite activation of blue lights, the driver continued back to Peavine and then turned onto Dartmoor Dr. before turning onto Wilshire Heights Dr. and parking in front of one of the units.
White wrote that Kish refused to exit his vehicle and once out of the car, the suspect refused to cooperate with a sobriety test and was taken to the Justice Center to be processed. Kish will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.
