A January 2022 traffic stops by Crossville Police and Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies on two separate days during which meth was seized earlier this year has resulted in a ten-year sentence. It was one of four guilty pleas entered.
Jeremy Raymond Nolette, 41, pleaded guilty to an information charging two counts of possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and delivery.
He received a 10-year sentence with credit for 100 days already served in jail.
Nollette was then granted a furlough to enter Recovery Court incarceration for long-term in-house rehab treatment.
At the end of that furlough, Nollette is to be returned to jail in Cumberland County to determine the manner of service of the balance of his sentence.
If Nollette fails to complete the intensive state incarceration recovery program, he will be required to serve his sentence as a Range 1 offender at 30%.
On March 17, Nollette was involved in a traffic stop by deputies that resulted in the seizure of meth.
On April 4, Crossville Police found Nollette walking on the street and the resulting search of a backpack yielded meth.
All items seized during both arrests are forfeited.
All remaining charges were dropped in exchange for the plea.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
• Tony Wayne Starkes, 26, charged with possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated criminal trespassing, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl for resale and received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation as a Range 1 offender.
Starkes was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs. All items seized were forfeited. Remaining charges were dropped.
The charge stems from a Sept. 8, 2022, search of a camper Starkes was living in that resulted in the seizure of fentanyl.
• Eva Marie Ashburn, 52, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule III drug and received a five-year prison sentence to serve with credit for 143 days already served in jail. She also pleaded guilty to a probation violation charge with credit for 820 days already served.
The possession charge stem from an April 19, 2022 search of a residence during which a Schedule III drug was seized.
Pending charges were dropped.
• James Evans Vernon Sr., 50, charged with harassment, pleaded guilty to the charge and was placed on probation for ten months. He is to pay court costs and is banned from contact with the victim. The charge stems from a March 22, 2019, incident.
• Gaylord Winifred Bias, 73, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of marijuana with intent and driving under the influence and was granted judicial diversion, setting aside the guilty pleas during a probationary period.
On the marijuana charge, a two-year sentence on supervised probation was agreed. On the driving under the influence charge, a 48 hour sentence, loss of driving privileges for one year and probation of 11 months and 29 days was handed down.
The charges stem from an Oct. 5, 2022, crash on I-40 during which Trooper Bobby Barker seized 1.8 pounds of marijuana.
If Bias successfully completes terms and conditions of probation, he can returned to court to petition to have the charges removed from his record.
