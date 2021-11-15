A man convicted of selling drugs arrested Oct. 1 of this year for felon in possession of a gun pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court Nov. 9 and received a 10-year prison sentence.
Jonathan Valentine, 35, entered the plea before Judge Wesley Bray and as a Range 1 offender under state law, is to serve the sentence at 30%.
Remaining charges were dismissed.
The charge stems from an arrest on Oct. 1 during which he was found in possession of the weapon. Nothing else is known about this case.
In other cases on the Criminal Court docket, the following took place:
Set for trial
• Gary Paul Graham, burglary and assault, set for trial March 1.
• Edward Lynn Jones, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, set for trial March 1.
• Jessica Lynn Layman, burglary, set for trial March 3.
• Jeffery David Varney, driving under the influence, trial set for April 14.
Deadline docket
• Patrick Deshaun Angel, two counts of domestic assault, incarcerated in the Loudon County Jail; case continued to Dec. 6.
• Thomas Mack Arnold, first-degree murder, continued to Nov. 16.
• Jerry Lynn Ashburn, theft of property of up to $1,000, felony possession of meth with intent, child abuse, neglect or endangerment. simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 6.
• John Wesley Baker, theft of property of up to $1,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Jan. 12.
• Patrick Douglas Breeding, violation of an order of protection, continued to Jan, 19.
• Eddie Maurice Brumbalough, sixth offense driving under the influence and reckless endangerment, continued to Jan. 19.
• Jessica Lynn Burns, possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Jan. 19.
• James Edward Carter Jr., burglary, three counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, theft of merchandise of $1,000 to $2,500, two counts of theft of merchandise of $2,500 to $10,000 and one case in continued boundover status, continued to Dec. 6.
• Danny Lee Coleman felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a firearm by a felon, capias and attachment issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• Jacklyn Chelsea Crabtree, third offense driving under the influence, continued to April 11.
• Jacob Elliott Crisman, driving under the influence, continued to Jan. 19 at which time Crisman is to return to court with an attorney.
• Tammy Berniece Davenport, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Dec. 6.
• Kelly Renee Debord, auto burglary, theft of property or up to $1,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, aggravated assault, domestic assault, assault and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to Nov, 16.
• Steven Lamont Green, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent and theft of services of $2,500 to $10,000, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Green and continued to Feb. 4.
• Joseph Anthony Hale, introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession, three counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and three cases in boundover status, continued to Nov 16.
• Charles Henry Higginbotham, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Jan. 19.
• Denver Grey Houston, domestic assault and violation of an order of protection, continued to Jan. 19.
• Daren Wayne Joiner, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Jan. 19.
• Kiley Lewis Kausner, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Dec. 6.
• Sherry Louise King, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Jan. 12.
• Amber Nicole May, felony possession of meth with intent and simple possession of marijuana, continued to Dec. 6.
• Sean Stephen Meillarec, domestic assault, dismissed on payment of court costs by Jan. 19.
• Arless John Morgan, felony possession of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 6.
• Wilden Vinicio Perez-Garcia, aggravated assault, continued to Jan. 19.
• Robert Eugene Presley, auto burglary, continued to Nov. 16.
• Mechelle Louise Pyles, felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a fire arm during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to Jan. 19.
• Jacob Ian Reagan, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Dec. 1.
• Thomas Leon Reagan, felony possession of meth with intent and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Jan. 19.
• John Dempsey Rector, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, capias and forfeiture issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Jan. 19.
• Jose Luis Rodriguez, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Jan. 19.
• Kyle Thomas Sharp, felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a Schedule V drug with intent and simple possession of meth, continued to Jan. 19.
• Carol Lee Shell, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, continued to Dec. 6.
• Samantha Rose Sherrill, three cases in boundover status, continued to Nov. 16.
• Joshua Lenon Simmons, aggravated assault, continued to Dec. 6. Child abuse, neglect or endangerment, dropped.
• Michael Stanley Simmons, aggravated assault on a first responder and domestic assault, continued to Dec. 1.
• Kyle Allen Sternquist, aggravated assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, possession of a handgun while under the influence and public intoxication, continued to Jan. 19.
• William Joseph Stewart II, reckless endangerment, continued to Jan. 19.
• Jeffery Lynn Tabor, driving under the influence, resisting a stop, arrest or search and violation of the implied consent law, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• Christopher Dean Thomas, fifth offense driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and second offense driving on a revoked license, continued to Jan. 19.
• Michael S. Tomes, fourth offense driving under the influence and evading arrest, continued to Jan. 19.
• Christopher Ryan Turett, second offense driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence, continued to Jan. 19.
Motion/hearing
• Edward Phillip Sprout, four counts of evading arrest, felony possession of meth with intent, simple possession of meth and driving on a revoked license, hearing continued to Nov. 16.
Return with attorney
• Dennis Edward Hancock, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Feb, 4 at which time Hancock is to return to court with an attorney.
• Joelle Elizabeth Longacre, assault, continued to Jan 19.
• John Glenn McDonald, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Jan. 19.
Probation violations
• Jamey Davidson, pled guilty to probation violations of new charges and absconding, is to serve 90 days in jail and then be released back on probation.
• Gary Heath Selby, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Davidson and hearing continued to Dec. 1.
• Travis Lee Stones, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Davidson and hearing continued to Dec. 1.
