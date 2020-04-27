A Cumberland Countian accused of felony possession of methamphetamine for sale or delivery pleaded guilty to two of the four counts against her and received a ten-year split sentence, with one year to serve followed by nine years of supervised probation.
Tracey Dene Sarrica, 40, whose last known address was Fred Ford Rd., entered her guilty plea April 13. The defendant was originally charged with two counts each of sale and delivery of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine and was facing an eight- to 30-year prison sentence and fines up to $100,000.
Sarrica pleaded guilty to one count of sale of more than .5 grams of meth and one count of delivery of more than .5 grams of meth and received a total sentence of ten years, with the one year to serve.
Sarrica was given credit for 62 days already served in jail. The remaining two charges were dropped.
The charges stem from a March 6, 2019, arrest during an undercover drug investigation.
