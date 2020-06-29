Ten methamphetamine cases ranging from possession to selling were handed down by the Cumberland County Grand Jury last week. Other charges include burglaries, assaults and drunk driving.
Arraignment for those indicted is set for July 6.
The following is a list of defendants to appear for read-out of the new charges that were in boundover status:
Methamphetamine
•Ron Michael Sherrill, four counts of sale of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine, four counts of delivery of more than .5 grams of meth, possession of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, a superseding indictment.
•Crystal Gail Smith, four counts of sale of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine, four counts of delivery of more than .5 grams of meth, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, a superseding indictment.
•Michael Howard Flowers, possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery.
•Erica Danielle Bebley, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and possession of a weapon by a felon.
•Adam Nicholas Collins, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and possession of marijuana.
•Adam Nicholas Collins, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and driving on a suspended license.
•Adam Nicholas Collins, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
•James Jeremiah Pugh, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, promotion of the manufacture of meth, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony.
•Devin Cody Stokes, possession of methamphetamine.
•Chase Michael Anthony Welch, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery.
Theft/burglary
•Adam Nicholas Collins, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000.
•William Water Cook, aggravated burglary, theft of property of more than $2,500 and three counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
•Robert Eugene Presley Jr., auto burglary.
Assault
•Brandon Lee Chumney, aggravated assault by strangulation.
Sex registry
•Andy Clay Phillips, two counts of violation of conditions or rules of the sex offender registry.
•Johnny Earl Stokes, aggravated assault and criminal trespassing.
Driving under the influence
•Christopher Ryan Turbett, second offense driving under the influence, per se, and possession of a weapon while under the influence.
Miscellaneous charges
•Adam Nicholas Collins, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. Also, two separate indictments charging driving on a suspended license.
