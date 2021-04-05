NASHVILLE (AP) — One million Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state’s Department of Health announced Thursday.
According to a news release, roughly 22% of the state’s approximate 7 million population has received at least one dose.
‘’We celebrate this milestone and expect to see this number increase as vaccine is more widely available,” said Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey in a statement. “The hard work and dedication of our local health departments and statewide vaccine partners have helped us reach this significant moment in our fight against COVID-19.”
The department says more than half of Tennesseans over the age of 60 have received a first dose, and nearly two-thirds of those over the age of 70 have received their initial dose. The agency also noted that vaccinations among Tennessee’s Black and Hispanic populations have also increased.
Tennessee is expanding COVID-19 eligibility to people aged 16 and older on April 5.
In Cumberland County, 28,202 vaccines have been administered, with 11,055 residents fully vaccinated against the virus.
Vaccines are available from the Cumberland County Health Department at the Cumberland County Community Complex on Livingston Rd. You need an appointment to get the vaccine, which is available at no charge to anyone 16 and older.
You can schedule an appointment online at covid19.tn.gov or call 866-442-5301.
Or, use vaccinefinder.org to search for other providers. This tool allows you to search by type of vaccine. Currently, three vaccines have been approved for use in the United States: the two-dose vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer and the one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
Plateau Pediatrics announced last week it would offer a drive-thru vaccine clinic Saturday, April 10, at the Cumberland County Playhouse, on Tennessee Ave. You need an appointment, available online at tinyurl.com/nx79h9ey or call 931-707-8700. They will be using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The number of cases of COVID-19 continues to increase. Cumberland County reported 120 active cases on Thursday, April 1. The state did not release information on April 2, which was Good Friday.
That’s an increase of 33 active cases from the day before, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 5,299 confirmed cases since March 2020.
The state reports 125 deaths due to COVID-19 in Cumberland County.
