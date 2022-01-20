The Tennessee Department of Education received more than 1,300 public comments related to potential changes in the state’s public education funding formula.
“Tennesseans recognize what a historic moment in time this is for education in our state, and I want to thank those who submitted public comments as part of our engagement process on a potential new funding formula for Tennessee’s public schools,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “As has been shared in subcommittee meetings, at town halls, on social media, and at local meetings, a new public education funding formula for Tennessee must be centered around our students so that we can ensure our children can thrive in the classroom and be successful after high school.”
The review committee and its 18 subcommittees are expected to issue their final recommendations next week.
But a new funding formula will require approval by the Tennessee General Assembly. Sen. Bo Watson has scheduled town hall meetings in the Chattanooga area to collect more public input. Upcoming meetings include Jan. 27, 6-7:30 p.m. ET at The Commons, Swinyar Dr., Collegdale; and Feb. 3 from 6-7:30 p.m. ET at the Hwy. 58 Volunteer Fire Department, 5402 Hwy. 58, in Harrison, TN.
Details of the meetings and the funding review can be found at tn.gov/education/tnedufunding.html.
The state released a four-page overview of the new funding formula framework, which would keep much of the state’s Basic Education Program components as a base funding amount. This would include funding for teachers, counselors, technology, nurses, and Response to Instruction and Intervention (RTI2).
The proposal would then add funding weights for students living in poverty, who live in rural communities, who have unique learning needs, or attend charter schools.
Charter schools are publicly funded schools that currently receive the per pupil funding average of the local school system.
School systems could receive direct funding to accommodate a surge in enrollment, support tutoring for fourth-grade students or to provide career and technical education. The framework would also provide performance-base funding for school systems meeting targets in literacy, Ready Graduate scores, or other metrics.
No legislation related to the new funding formula has been introduced at this time. Gov. Bill Lee will give his annual State of the State speech Jan. 31 in which he will outline his priorities for the next year. Lee has said he intends to propose an increase in education funding as part of his state budget for the upcoming year.
Other bills related to schools are moving through the Tennessee General Assembly.
Earlier this week, the Senate Education Committee advanced a bill that would allow families to use state education funds to send their children to private schools if their public school uses virtual learning.
The bill would establish education savings accounts for students if their zoned public school does not offer 180 days of in-person learning due to the pandemic.
It would apply to school districts that did not offer a full year of in-person classes during the three previous school years and would start with the 2022-’23 school year.
Schools are required to offer 6.5 hours of instruction for 180 days each school year.
Many school systems offered virtual learning in the 2020-’21 school year, at least for a few days. Cumberland County utilized virtual learning for several days at the start of the spring semester last year.
The Knox County School System was considering moving to virtual learning this week following several days of canceled classes due to staffing shortages. A law passed last fall allows classrooms and schools facing a surge in COVID-19 cases to request a waiver from the state to offer virtual learning on a temporary basis. The school system reported 684 staff absences on Wednesday.
Rep. Tandy Darby, R-Greenfield, has filed a bill that would address two areas seen as shortfalls in the current BEP funding formula. House Bill 1863, which does not have a Senate sponsor, would increase the ratio of funding for school nurses from 1 nurse per 3,000 students to 1 nurse per 750 students. It would also increase funding for school counselor positions to 1 per 250 students.
Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, has filed two bills related to the BEP. The first would fund full-time positions for response to instruction and intervention at a ratio of 1 position per 1,000 students. The second bill would fund school counselors at a ratio of 1 counselor per 350 students.
Campbell does not have a House sponsor for the legislation at this time.
Rep. Bruce Griffey has filed legislation that would permit school systems to deny enrollment to students who are unlawfully in the country, and would eliminate state funding for those students who are enrolled. The bill does not have a sponsor in the state Senate.
Another bill would require high schools to begin their school day no earlier than 8:30 a.m., and middle schools no earlier than 8 a.m.
The bill was filed by Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, and Sen. Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville.
