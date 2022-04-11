The Crossville City Council has received an offer on the building site it developed in 2018. But the offer doesn’t match the expectations for the 20-acre site in Interchange Business Park.
“The offer is $1.2 million,” Crossville Mayor James Mayberry told the council during its work session Tuesday. “That piece of property when we were working on getting it developed, the proposal at that time was for future industry to come into town.”
The original parameters called for industry that would employ 100 or more people with wages 10% above the prevailing wage rate.
Mayberry estimated a workforce of 10-20 employees for a distribution center.
City Manager Greg Wood said there is another party actively looking at the site, with four or five requests for information. There have been two site visits since the property was developed.
Mayberry said, “Most of the requests we get are for bigger pieces of property, and most are looking for an existing building.”
In regard to wages, Mayberry said the discussion was “a whole different ballgame now” compared to five years ago.
“And the abundance of potential employees is of question,” he added.
The council must decide if it wants to sell the property and, if so, if they want to accept the offer or make a counteroffer.
“Or don’t sell it and sit back and hope you attract an industry,” Mayberry said.
Mayberry said he was “torn.”
“I’d hire somebody tomorrow,” he said of his local furniture business. Other industries also need workers, with pay and benefits above average.
The site was developed by the city and Cumberland County. The 20-acre property includes a building pad capable of accommodating a 200,000-plus-square-foot facility. The city and county each contributed $250,000, with another $500,000 from a state grant.
The site was named a Select Tennessee Certified Site in 2018.
At first, the property was marketed at a price of $100,000 an acre for the 20 acres. They dropped the asking price to $40,000 an acre in 2019.
Councilman Scot Shanks said he didn’t have an objection to the price offered.
“My problem is what it’s for,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what the price is if it’s big enough.”
Councilman Rob Harrison said of the initial goals, “Those were good goals then, and they’re still good goals.”
City Attorney Will Ridley said he would reach out to the prospect for a written offer ahead of the council’s April 12 meeting.
That meeting is set for 6 p.m.
Also on the agenda will be an ordinance on building codes appeals; repealing an ordinance prohibiting fortune telling in the city; purchases for the water, sewer and maintenance departments; bid for a network security audit; grants to purchase body-worn cameras; a bid for a cultural and historical survey of the downtown area as part of the upcoming sidewalk project and a license agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the sidewalk project; various grant applications for projects at Crossville Memorial Airport; and a $600,000 grant application for a Community Development Block Grant for construction of a greenway.
Prior to the work session, the council held a brief special-called meeting where it approved the second reading of a moratorium on sign permits to allow time for a sign committee to make recommendations on updates and revisions to the city’s sign ordinance. The current ordinance includes content-based regulations, which Ridley told the council does not meet constitutional standards.
The council deferred action on a request from the Roane State Community College Foundation for funding to assist with an upcoming renovation.
The state approved a $2 million expansion project to build a flex lab at the Cumberland County campus.
The lab would allow students to complete more of their class requirements within the county, particularly in subjects like chemistry, biology and anatomy and physiology.
Currently, about 50 students each year from Cumberland County must travel to another campus to complete laboratory classes.
The state appropriated $1.7 million for the project, with $300,000 to be raised through private fundraising through the foundation.
As work began on the design of the expansion, the project was expanded by 600 square feet that, with an additional classroom renovation, would allow for a nursing lab at the campus.
That increased the cost of the project by $150,000.
The foundation asked for $150,000 from the city and will be requesting the same amount from the county. The remainder of the needed funds and equipment for the nursing lab, estimated at $220,000, would come from college and private donors.
The city does contribute funds to nonprofit organizations, but those requests are made during the annual budget development process, which is set to begin in the coming weeks.
The council said it would consider the request when it considers other nonprofit organizations.
