Zoom meetings, chats, classes, demonstrations, lectures, etc. seem to be the only possible way we can safely get together during this COVID-19 quarantine. It is a platform for video, voice, content sharing, virtual doctor’s appointments and family get-togethers across mobile devices and desktops.
Zoom is publicly traded on Nasdaq and headquartered in San Jose, CA. You can participate in your living room, bedroom, home or business office, in your car, at a friend’s or anywhere you have a mobile device. Participants can be in the same building, neighborhood, across the country or around the world, if you can work out the time zones.
The host can mute everybody so they don’t all talk at once, or they can mute themselves if the dog starts barking, the phone rings or the baby cries.
Backgrounds are interesting in people’s homes. Most seem to have a bookcase behind them – perhaps to make them seem more intelligent? Animals and babies are oblivious to a meeting going on wandering into the room and in front of the camera. Makes meetings more amusing to have a cat tail in front of the person speaking.
The Pleasant Hill Town Council has been meeting by Zoom and provides a link for anyone who wishes to attend. Minutes of previous meetings and the financial reports are provided to Council members by email.
Mayor Lisa Patrick urged all Pleasant Hill residents to complete their 2020 Census form either by mail or on the internet. Pleasant Hill responses are on the low side, and the numbers are critical for tax sharing, receiving grants or any other opportunities available.
All town bank accounts are now with FirstBank. The Deep Water brush dump property was assessed at $17,500. The Council voted to advertise for bids. The Gaynor Solar Committee requested that any funds generated be held in a separate account by the town. The Solar Committee would manage these funds, and the town would just hold them. Council members passed a resolution to use some of the Cemetery Funds for cemeteries’ maintenance. Price of cemetery lots doesn’t cover the perpetual cost of grave upkeep.
Further adjustments of the 2020 fiscal year budget were discussed. Tax receipts are expected to be lower due to the quarantine shutdown for all of the towns. Recycling Center in the town parking lot will only be open on Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon.
The mayor shared a sketch of the Beecher F. Seegraves Veterans Park in front of Town Hall. In addition to the Beecher Bench, there will be three stone monuments with veterans’ names on them, two concrete flower containers, a bird bath, feeder and bluebird house, and a new flag pole. The Council passed a resolution allocating up to $8,000.
While arranging for the stone monuments, they will investigate a stone with Pleasant Hill engraved on it for the corner of Hwy. 70 and Main St.
Three safety grants were submitted for 2020. The Council also allocated funds of $4,000 for a zero turn mower, which includes a trade-in of the old mower.
In addition, funds were allocated from the donation budget for school supplies, teacher appreciation, Boy Scouts and the food pantry.
The Town Council will serve as a Zoning Board until one can be formally appointed.
* * *
The Uplands Lifelong Learning Institute is also using Zoom to continue bringing worthwhile programs to the Upper Cumberland region. A six-week Friday morning class is discussing the book, White Fragility: Why It’s so Hard for White People to Talk About Racism, by Robin Diangelo. The course instructors are Don Dowdey and Marilyn Brady.
On Friday, July 31, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 1, at 9 a.m., Ulli is pleased to present Jeff Dayton leading a program on beekeeping in Cumberland County.
His first experience in the ’60s and ’70s was harvesting honey from bee trees — colonies of bees occurring naturally in the woods — with his father. At that time the wild colonies were abundant, and no one was concerned about the possibility of destroying a colony.
For the last 25 years Jeff has been a beekeeper, setting up and maintaining hives throughout the county, and harvesting the honey. At this time, he is caring for 65-70 hives, as well as selling bees and processing honey. Three of his hives have been set up on Ruth Peeples’ property on Church Dr. in Pleasant Hill.
Jeff is a member and presenter for both the Cumberland County Bee Keepers Association and the Tennessee Bee Keepers Association. Some people call Jeff “a Bee Whisperer.”
The program will be a Zoom-hosted event with Don Dowdey as the coordinator. Once registration is underway, Don will contact registrants with the Zoom link and with instructions. To register, email Barbara Smith: barbaradsmith@ameritech.net or call 1-248-228-4797.
Ulli is dedicated to enriching all our lives through a variety of programs and courses on a wide range of topics and subjects. There is no charge for this program.
Ulli exists through the generosity of members and donors. Yearly memberships are $50, and donations accepted for programs by sending to Ulli, Attn: Larry Burch, 67 Church Dr., P.O. Box 167, Pleasant Hill, TN 38578. Visit www.ullipleasanthill.org for detail
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.