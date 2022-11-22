Auditions will take place in the Playhouse Main Rehearsal Hall on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 10 p.m. CT. Individual auditions (by appointment only) will be scheduled in advance.
This audition is for youth and teen volunteers ages 8 to 18 for lead, featured and ensemble roles. Some roles may be double cast. Call backs (by invitation only) will follow on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 4 to 10 p.m.
All who wish to be considered for this show must schedule a prepared individual audition. Please prepare a 30 second to one minute monologue as well as a 16-bar cut of an up-tempo song. Bring sheet music in the correct key or an accompaniment recording on a CD or phone. The creative team asks that you do not sing a song from Frozen for your audition.
No previous Playhouse experience is necessary, and all are welcome to audition.
To schedule an audition, please call DeAnna Helgeson at 931-484-5000 Ext. 110 or email at dhelgeson@ccplayhouse.com. The enchanting modern classic from Disney is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all the memorable songs from the animated film including “Let it Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” and “For the First Time in Forever,” plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey of Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
With a cast of beloved characters as well as loads of magic, adventure and humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.
Frozen Jr., rated G, will have a first rehearsal on Dec. 20 and then will continue from Jan. 17 to Feb. 17. It will run on the Mainstage from Feb. 17 to March 26, with shows two to three times a week.
DeAnna Helgeson will be the director of this production that’s sponsored by Crossville Tile Outlet Store and Whisper Aero. The Playhouse Education Sponsor is The Swallows Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.