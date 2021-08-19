Ryan Roberts is a seventh-grader at Red Bank Middle School. His career goal is to work as a homicide investigator/police officer.
During a week this summer, he got a sneak preview into his possible future vocation and liked what he saw.
Ryan was among more than 100 youngsters from fourth to 12th grades who attended the sixth annual Cumberland County Sheriff’s Academy this summer. The weeklong sessions, starting in June and ending in July, were held at the Cumberland County Community Complex offered for elementary, middle and high school students. Law enforcement and emergency responders led classes in responding to crime situations, defensive tactics, handcuffing, patrol procedures, traffic enforcement, crime scene processing, K-9 and SWAT tactics, along with an overview of the criminal justice system.
The culmination of the academy was an evening graduation ceremony held Aug. 6 in the auditorium at Stone Memorial High School. Taking photos of Ryan as he walked across the stage to receive his graduation certificate was his stepmother, Rina Roberts. She attended the event with Ryan’s father, Scotty.
“As his parents, we have gone through many different programs and camp options,” Roberts said. “None ever came close to the experience of C.C.S.A. We knew every day that not only would he be taken care of, but he also would have a ton of fun. Ryan enjoyed SWAT. Day, shooting BB guns and watching people getting tased and pepper-sprayed.”
Every day her stepson attended the camp, Roberts said, he excitedly jumped out of the car ready to make new friends, learn new things and work toward a constructive future.
His near future will likely include a return visit to the camp.
“I made many friends during the week,” Roberts said. “I’m looking forward to go back next year.”
The Scoville family was well represented at the graduation with three siblings: Kenneth, 17, Avery and Anna, both 13.
Kenneth, a senior at Stone Memorial High, attended the academy the first week of July.
“It was fun,” Kenneth said. “I liked the SWAT team air assault. It was different the way they did it.”
Although he’s thinking of pursuing a career in welding, Kenneth said he gained a greater appreciation for people in law enforcement by attending the academy.
Virginia said she heard about the camp last year and registered her children for the summer session to see if it might pique their interest in a law enforcement career.
“They had a great time,” she said. “The officers were great with the kids. They don’t want it to be babysitting for the kids.”
Siblings Braidon and Kimberly Kelly are seasoned veterans of the academy, attending their third camp.
As with a number of other youngsters, Braidon enjoyed the SWAT exercise.
“I got to go out with armor,” said the 13-year-old Cumberland County resident. “I also enjoyed putting goggles on that let me experience what it’s like to be drunk and drive around an obstacle course. That was fun.”
Noting he was happy to graduate, Braidon said he might go after a career in law enforcement.
Kimberly, 13, described the graduation ceremony as cool and said a career in law enforcement is a possibility. She enjoyed SWAT Day and the self-defense class, remarking they were fun. Kimberly also gained a perspective on law enforcement people.
“They’re nice,” she said. “They’re not all bad.”
Attending the graduation was their proud grandmother, Jackie Cobb.
“They can’t wait for it to start next year,” Cobb said. “They see a different side of the police, that they can be fun and teach them the hard facts of life. I’m hoping they’ll learn to trust the police and make the right choices in life.”
The academy started in 2015 and, according to Sheriff Casey Cox, has been a great success. He said the community and kids, as well as the adult participants, love it too.
“We had a great time,” Casey said. “It allows young people in the community to understand what a police officer truly is.”
Cox had some words of advice for the graduating class that can be applied to their present and future lives.
“Every single day try to love something and love what you do,” Cox said. “You’ll be great at it. It isn’t about money. Do everything with the mindset of helping others. Always be kind to other people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.