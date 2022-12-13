Having been a member of the Cumberland County Young Marines’ adult staff for the last seven years, Edd Dyer officially stepped down as unit commander in a ceremony held on Saturday, Nov. 19.
It began when the youths in the program entered the room — in the American Legion building at 1446 S. Main St. — in formation and took their seats. Executive officer Bruce Ferris then gave some opening and inviting words, before asking Allen Foster to join him on the stage. Taking the microphone, the County Mayor thanked the Young Marines for all the work they do for the community, and all the good they do for the children involved. He even came with a gift, the American flag that’s flown above the Cumberland County courthouse. The Young Marines accepted the gesture of gratitude and went on to introduce each member of their adult staff, all who volunteer their time for the benefit of the kids.
Dyer then stood and, with a lot of genuine emotion, shared some thoughts on his time in the program.
“I care about these kids. [The Young Marines] is an amazing group with a lot of love, and each member of the adult staff feels the same way,” he said.
His speech was followed by the passing of the guidon, where Dyer handed incoming unit commander Curt Lege one of the program’s flags. Since the flag is always in one of their hands, it represents the fact that the children involved in the Cumberland County Young Marines will never be without leadership.
After the ceremony’s conclusion, all in attendance were invited to stay, eat a large assortment of food that had been prepared, and enjoy the company of one another.
If you or another is interested in learning more about the Young Marines, call at 240-586-4266 or visit youngmarines.org/unit/cumberlandcounty/page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.