The new carpet on the library’s second floor has been installed, and it looks fantastic.
In anticipation of reopening soon, the library staff has been cleaning and reviewing our holdings to better serve you.
You will also notice new shelving on the first floor behind the public computers which will display new audio and large print books.
Great New Books
Walk the Wire by David Baldacci. Amos Decker — the FBI consultant with a perfect memory — returns to solve a gruesome murder in a booming North Dakota oil town in Baldacci’s newest thriller.
The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd. Don’t shy away from this historical fiction page-turner thinking that it falls into the inspirational genre. The intensity, bravery and strength of character of Ana, wife of Jesus of Nazareth, as imagined by Kidd will inspire readers but in a different way: to live authentically and remain true to oneself.
If It Bleeds by Stephen King. The four never-before-published novellas in this collection represent horror master King at his finest, using the weird and uncanny to riff on mortality, the price of creativity, and the unpredictable consequences of material attachments.
My Wife Said You May Want to Marry Me: A Memoir by Jason B. Rosenthal. On March 3, 2017, Amy Krouse Rosenthal penned a Modern Love column for the New York Times, “You May Want to Marry My Husband.” It appeared 10 days before her death from ovarian cancer. Jason Rosenthal describes what came next, even as he struggled with her loss. As he reflects on Amy’s gift to him — a fresh start to fill his empty space with a new story — Jason describes how he continues to honor Amy’s life and her last wish, and how he seeks to appreciate every day and live in the moment while trying to help others coping with loss.
War for Eternity: Inside Bannon’s Far-Right Circle of Global Power Brokers by Benjamin R. Teitelbaum. An explosive and unprecedented inside look at Steve Bannon’s entourage of global powerbrokers and the hidden alliances shaping today’s geopolitical upheaval.
In Deep: The FBI, The CIA and the Truth About America’s “Deep State” by David Rohde. Trump supporters blame rogue elements of the FBI and CIA for fomenting the idea of a Russian intervention in the 2016 election, progressives blame the military-industrial complex for our relentless wars, and in general 74% of Americans believe that a deep state of unelected military and government officials run everything. Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Rohde interviews FBI agents, covert CIA operatives, and more to see if he can find out the truth.
Pretty Things by Janelle Brown. Brown’s fourth novel is a riveting tale of secrets and deception. Nina Ross is a grifter, following in her con artist mother’s footsteps after her bright future failed to materialize. Vanessa Liebling is beautiful and rich, and a top Instagram influencer. She is also the older sister of Nina’s teenage boyfriend Benny, a relationship that was shattered by his bullying father, setting Nina and her mother on the move again. A decade later, their lives are brought together by Nina’s biggest con yet — the prospect of revenge only adds spice to her plans. But when Nina’s new boyfriend and coconspirator Lachlan changes the plan, Vanessa and Nina become reluctant partners in a fight for their respective freedoms. Moving back and forth between Nina and Vanessa’s perspectives, the story is a slow burn that comes to an explosive conclusion. With flawless suspense, masterly storytelling, and a plot that hits all the notes of our Instagram world perfectly, this novel is a must-read.
Libraries=Information
Try remembering something late in the day if you cannot recall it earlier.
A gene found in mice — possibly comparable to one in humans — influences memory recall at different times of day.
The protein that activates that gene is at low levels just before waking up and high levels just before sleep.
So something that may be difficult to recall early in the day could become easier to remember by bedtime.
Stingy Schobel Says
Using your cellphone in supermarkets can be costly. Shoppers who were talking, e-mailing, using social media, etc., spent 41% more than those who weren’t.
Phone use distracted them from their usual in-store routines. They were diverted from their normal shopping path, spent more time in the store, and bought products they typically wouldn’t buy.
Library Laugh
Where do you take someone who has been injured in a Peek-a-boo accident?
To the ICU.
